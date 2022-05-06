Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Tops Critics Score

✖





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Rotten Tomatoes audience score has topped the critics score for the film. Moviegoers have the movie sitting at 89% and the critics have it holding strong at 77%. Now, most big budget blockbuster films have higher audience scores than critic scores, but there are exceptions. Multiverse of Madness seems well on its way to box office dominance. After all, its probably going to cross the $150 million worldwide mark in just a few days. Fans have been receptive to the horror swerve. It's a bit more intense than the normal MCU fare. But, that fact has not deterred people from going out and seeing Doctor Strange's latest. In fact, the audience score will probably remain in the 80s, even as more people see it for themselves. A strong start all around for Sam Raimi's movie.

Comicbook.com's Jenna Anderson thoroughly enjoyed her time with Multiverse of Madness. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latest in the ever-evolving string of Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters and Disney+ television shows, is the first to let the idea of the multiverse truly flourish. After years of the franchise incrementally teasing the idea of the onscreen Avengers crossing over with other universes, Multiverse of Madness ambitiously kicks that door wide open, and it does so in a unique and decisive fashion. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is unpredictable, inventive, and undoubtedly mesmerizing — and the MCU is better off for it."

Marvel studios describes the next big MCU adventure: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."



