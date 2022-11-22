Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Teases Arrival of Major Marvel Characters

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took fans on a trip to all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, further expanding on the mind-melting concepts that comes standard as part of the Doctor Strange franchise. While movie-goers were shown all kinds of multiversal goodness, even more was cut from the film—including some of the character's most important supporting cast.

In a new piece of concept art circulating online from Weta Digital's Aaron Black, the Vishanti can be seen forming out of a cosmic cloud. By the Hoary Hosts of Hoggoth, am I right?

Who are the Vishanti?

The Vishanti is a trio of characters that essentially oversee the entire realm of magic within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You have Hoggoth, the character that appears as an interdimensional tiger; Agamotto, the first Sorcerer Supreme after which the Eye of Agamotto is named; then there's the enigmatic Oshtur, sister to Chthon and Set, and the mother of the aforementioned Agamotto.

The film, the Book of Vishanti is an important MacGuffin as it serves as the antithesis to the villainous Darkhold.

Is there going to be a Doctor Strange 3?

Despite the sizable box office haul of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios has yet to greenlight a threequel. Regardless, Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to continue playing the character for some time to come.

"I hope so. I would love to do another one," Cumberbatch told New Indian Express. "Doctor Strange is such a complex character and it feels like there is so much more to explore with him. He is such a brilliant character and I'm still having a wild time playing him."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

