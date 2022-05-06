Benedict Cumberbatch Speaks Out on Doctor Strange 3 Plans

Marvel Studios has officially released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the Disney+ streaming service today and fans are already gushing about it all over the Internet. The film featured the first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance of Mr. Fantastic, Professor Charles Xavier and even Clea. John Krasinski and Patrick Stewart played the former two during the film, while Charlize Theron gets introduced as the latter during the mid-credits scene. Theron is being set up for future appearances due to Stephen Strange creating an incursion after his use of the Book of the Damned aka the Darkhold. It's for certain that Strange will return in a future film, but now Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that he hopes to finish his trilogy.

"I hope so. I would love to do another one," Cumberbatch told New Indian Express. "Doctor Strange is such a complex character and it feels like there is so much more to explore with him. He is such a brilliant character and I'm still having a wild time playing him."

The third Doctor Strange movie will likely be very different than it's predecessor and will hopefully not involve the multiverse. Michael Waldron, who wrote both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki, recently detailed what he believes is a major concern with Marvel Studios' use of the multiverse. Waldron thinks we should tread lightly with the multiverse. During a previous interview with SFX Magazine, the Loki and Doctor Strange scribe detailed how Marvel Studios use of the multiverse could become a double-edged sword.

"The danger is you can expand your scope too wide, and you can actually reduce the stakes if you don't make it personal as you go bigger and wider. But the opportunity in the multiverse is to have characters confront literal 'What ifs?' and alternate versions of themselves and perhaps others in their lives. It's an interesting way to hold up a mirror to characters," Waldron said. "In every way, it shapes the emotional heart of the story. It has to. The multiverse isn't just a MacGuffin where we're like, 'Okay, this is just a kitschy thing that we're playing with in this movie.' If you're faced with alternate realities and with alternate versions of yourself that has to become the emotional heart, exploring who you might be if you were a different version of yourself, if you made other choices, the right choices or the wrong choices. It's complex stuff, emotionally, and that's exactly why it's so thrilling and so great for a cast as dramatically talented as this one."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit Disney+ on June 22nd, 2022!

