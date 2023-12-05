Patrick Stewart Says Avengers: Secret Wars Return Is a Possibility

The upcoming Deadpool 3 will seemingly confirm that the sendoff to beloved characters from Logan might not be as permanent as audiences expected, as Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the upcoming movie, and now Patrick Stewart is weighing in on reprising Professor X for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As things go for actors in major franchises, Stewart avoided offering direct confirmation on appearing as the iconic character again, but merely by leaving the door open to a return, especially after his cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans will keep their fingers crossed about his return to the franchise.

"I cannot put it to rest because it's not a fact, either for or against. It is a possibility," Stewart shared with Etalk about rumors of his return to Marvel for Avengers: Secret Wars. "Hugh Jackman and I looked upon Logan as being our farewell, given that I died in that film. Although I've been told I've actually died several times already."

THIS IS HUGE! Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) teases the possible return of Professor X’s in the MCU…



Do you think we’ll see him in #Deadpool3? Or potentially #AvengersSecretWars? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/q4z56t9hcn — Etalk (@etalkCTV) December 1, 2023

He added, "Know that, and you could get lucky."

Both Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman were key components of the success of the original X-Men, a movie and subsequent franchise that helped show the storytelling potential of the Marvel universe of characters at a time when it was DC figures that dominated the box office. After starring in X-Men movies for nearly 20 years, their performances in Logan were meant to be their sendoff to their beloved characters. Given that Logan was released before Disney acquired the rights to the X-Men characters, the actors never got the chance to officially enter the MCU, with the 2019 merger likely throwing all previously held beliefs about the franchises out the window.

The nature of the recent Doctor Strange not only allowed for Stewart to play Professor X in an alternate universe, it also saw John Krasinski appear as Reed Richards, though both characters were killed off in the scene, implying that these appearances were cameos as opposed of teases of the franchise's future.

Just earlier this year, Stewart revealed to ComicBook.com that he was told to "stand by" in regards to whether he would appear in Deadpool 3, with those remarks and these most recent comments at least confirming that Stewart is open to playing his iconic character again.

