The Doctor Who Movies Are Being Re-Released In 4k

While Doctor Who fans await the upcoming Easter special and 60th anniversary season, they can soon enjoy the Doctor’s cinematic adventure in glorious 4k ultra HD. StudioCanal has announced that it will restore the two 1960s produced in the 1960s, Dr. Who and the Daleks and Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D., in 4k and release them on Ultra HD Blu-ray. These films are not considered part of the Doctor Who canon but remain cult classics. Both star Star Wars and Hammer Horror icon Peter Cushing as Dr. Who. You can watch the trailer for both films put out by StudioCanal today below. Here’s the information from the press release:

“We’re thrilled to announce brand new 4K restorations of the two classic Dr. Who feature-length films starring award-winning actor Peter Cushing – DR. WHO AND THE DALEKS and DALEKS’ INVASION EARTH 2150 A.D. DR. WHO AND THE DALEKS and DALEKS’ INVASION EARTH 2150 A.D. will be released as a double bill in cinemas on July 10th and available as 4K UHD Collector’s Editions, steelbooks and digital on June 20th and July 18th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released initially in 1965 and 1966 and directed by Gordon Flemyng, these two films, shot in glorious Technicolor, have been regenerated in out-of-this-world 4K and are the perfect collector’s item for Doctor Who and sci-fi fans. The films, which are to date the only big-screen outings for the Doctor, also boast a beloved supporting cast including Bernard Cribbins, Roberta Tovey, Roy Castle and Jennie Linden.

DR. WHO & THE DALEKS (1965) was the first big screen film adaptation of British TV’s most iconic sci-fi hero, and the first time Doctor Who was ever seen in colour. Having invented the TARDIS, a strange machine capable of travelling into other dimensions, the Doctor and his three young accomplices set forth on a quest through time and space. Their journey takes them into the dark, undiscovered depths of the universe and to the planet of Skaro, a primitive world devastated by nuclear war and populated by two warring species, a peaceful tribe known as Thals and a life form heavily mutated by radiation, encased in protective machines, a merciless force of destruction known as The Daleks!

The second film, DALEKS’ INVASION EARTH 2150 A.D sees Cushing return to the big screen – the future of Planet Earth now belongs to The Daleks, but deep within the London Underground a group of resistance freedom fighters are planning an attack. Can The Doctor help them succeed in destroying their extra-terrestrial enemies and take back control of Earth?”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Both of these Doctor Who films are available to pre-order now.