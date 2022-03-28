Doctor Who Spring Special Premiere Date Revealed

Doctor Who returns for a new adventure in April. After releasing a new look over the weekend, the BBC has announced the premiere date for the Doctor Who spring special “Legend of the Sea Devils.” The episode will air on BBC and BBC America on April 17th. The special brings back the classic Doctor Who monsters. “Legend of the Sea Devils” is the second of Jodie Whittaker’s three final special episodes as the Thirteenth Doctor. The Sea Devils are aquatic creatures that first appeared in the 1972 Doctor Who serial “The Sea Devils,” going up against John Pertwee’s Third Doctor. “Legend of the Sea Devils” will be their first television appearance since the 1984 Doctor Who serial “Warriors of the Deep,” starring Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor.

According to the BBC, “Legend of the Sea Devils” sees the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) traveling to 19th century China. They find a small coastal village under threat from the pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and the monstrous alien force she unknowingly unleashed. The Doctor and her companions will have to contend with the Sea Devils to save the planet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Legend of the Sea Devils” is Whittaker’s penultimate performance as the Doctor. She’ll bid farewell to fans and have regenerate in the fall during the Doctor Who special celebrating the BBC’s 100th anniversary.

“In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes,” Whittaker said in a statement. “I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.”

She continued, “I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

Are you excited? Let us know in the comments. “Legend of the Sea Devils” will air on the BBC and BBC America in on April 17th.