The Rock Shares Audience Reaction to Black Adam Credit Scene

Warning: this story contains Black Adam spoilers. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe changes in the Black Adam post credit scene, which features a — spoiler alert! — not-so-secret cameo from Henry Cavill's Superman. As the first Black Adam reviews arrive online, star and producer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Twitter to share another kind of reception: the theater reaction from the opening night crowd. Johnson posted a reported audio recording of fans reacting to Black Adam's Superman cameo, revealing what happens when the Man in Black meets the Man of Steel: what Johnson called an "audience eruption."

"Chills. #BlackAdam is a GREAT TIME at the movies — here's an insane AUDIENCE ERUPTION at the end of BLACK ADAM from last night in France," Johnson tweeted. "We opened #1 in France, Korea & Indonesia and the rest of the world opens TONIGHT. Have FUN tonight."

Chills 🤯🌋#BlackAdam is a GREAT TIME at the movies — here’s an insane AUDIENCE ERUPTION at the end of BLACK ADAM from last night in

France 🇫🇷.

We opened #1 in France, Korea & Indonesia and the rest of the world opens TONIGHT.

Have FUN tonight.

~ dj#fansfirst #ba⚡️#dceu pic.twitter.com/BQmtQqJ7EU — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 20, 2022

Does Black Adam Have a Post Credit Scene?



Black Adam has a mid-credits scene that plays after the main end credits sequence.

Black Adam Superman Cameo Explained



After calling in the superheroes of the Justice Society — Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) — a hologram of A.R.G.U.S. Director and Suicide Squad assembler Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) gives Black Adam his "only warning" not to stray from his homeland of Kahndaq.

"Kahndaq is your prison now. You step one foot outside of it, you will not live to regret it," Waller warns. The reigning Black Adam smirks back: "There's no one on this planet that can stop me."

"I can call in a favor and send people who aren't from this planet," Waller fires back, not talking about Task Force X. Not intimidated, the god-like Black Adam tells her to "send them all."

"As you wish." With that, Black Adam fires a bolt of superhuman electricity, destroying the hologram. Through the smoke comes Waller's favor. Wearing a brightened blue and red suit, his yellow emblem emerging from the darkness like a beacon, it's Superman.

"It's been a while since anyone's made the world this nervous," Superman tells an unyielding Black Adam. With just a hint of the classic John Williams Superman theme, the Man of Steel says: "Black Adam... we should talk."

Black Adam vs. Superman: Dwayne Johnson Talks the Superman Cameo in Black Adam



"I've known Henry for a long time. We're buddies. My longtime business partner, Dany Garcia, she has been a big advocate for Henry. She's managed Henry's career over the years. It came down to, 'Dude, we love Superman. There is new leadership about to happen in Warner Brothers. Here's an opportunity,'" Johnson exclusively told ComicBook. "On our end of Black Adam, we will do everything we can to pay homage and respect to the mythology of Black Adam and build him as being the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet."

Johnson added: "And if we do our job right, at the end of the movie, then in comes not only the most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe in Superman — but also the one that the fans want."

DC's Black Adam is now in theaters.