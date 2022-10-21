Black Adam Now Projected for $60 Million Opening Weekend Domestic Box Office

After years of anticipation, Dwayne Johnson is finally making his DC debut tomorrow night in Black Adam. Despite some mixed reviews, DC fans are eager to see The Rock step into the role. Currently, Black Adam is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 55% critics score. ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it a "fun, frenzied, and flawed film." Previously, it was predicted that Black Adam could rake in twice the amount as Shazam! at the box office, and Variety is reporting that the movie is expected to win the weekend and earn about $60 million domestically.

Black Adam will be playing in 4,350 theatres in North America this weekend, and it should have no problem topping last week's winner, Halloween Ends. The DC movie's biggest competition this weekend will be the George Clooney and Julia Roberts romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise, which is expected to earn about $15 million in its 3,500 theatres. Black Adam cost $195 million to make, and it's unclear how much it will make during its theatrical run. Currently, it's not expected to beat out The Batman, which came out in March and earned $770 million worldwide.

Is Superman in Black Adam?

Johnson has been very vocal about wanting a showdown with Superman in the past, and he wants to make a Black Adam vs. Superman movie in the future, but don't expect the iconic hero to be showing up in Black Adam.

"Our movie is an original story," director Jaume Collet-Serra recently explained (via Deadline) when asked if Superman or Shazam would be appearing in Black Adam. "By the time the movie ends, he doesn't know who Shazam or Superman is." The director added, "He has to adapt to why he is here, what the world is about."

Who Is In The Justice Society of America?

"We have Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher. Hawkman and Doctor Fate are the senior members of the team," Collet-Serra said in a DC Nation interview included in the pages of the tie-in comic book Black Adam – The Justice Society Files. "For Doctor Fate, he's almost godlike, so to have Pierce Brosnan, who is so warm and sensitive, made it the perfect combination."

The team is under the leadership of Carter Hall, a.k.a. Hawkman, who "has a very strict sense of morality and justice," Collet-Serra explained. "He's a bit of a scientist and a bit of a gladiator. Atom Smasher is a little bit of the new kid on the black. He's someone who's very charming, but also isn't quite sure if he's on the right side. Finally, we have Cyclone, who comes from a lineage of heroes and has been imbued with nanotechnology."

In addition to Johnson, Black Adam also stars Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui are also in the film.

Black Adam is scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st.