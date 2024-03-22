Does Road House Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Doug Liman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House reboot finally made its way to movie fans on Thursday, debuting exclusively on Prime Video around the globe. This new take on the 19889 action film stars Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter taking on a job to clean up a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys. While it doesn't have any connection to the original Patrick Swayze movie, this new Road House does spend just a moment setting up for a potential sequel, though fans will have to wait until the credits to see what might be in store for the future.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Road House! Continue reading at your own risk...

The Road House credits are basically a mashup of footage from the movie and some animated title cards set to music. Almost all the footage in the credits was seen earlier in the film and it is used to show off the actors before their names come up on one of the cards. The very last scene in this credit sequence, however, is brand new. It also changes a big part of the film's ending, opening the door a little wider for a sequel.

In the final fight of Road House, Gyllenhaal's Dalton takes on Knox, the psychotic villain played by Conor McGregor. Dalton ends up stabbing Knox several times all across his chest, stomach, and sides. The final two wounds to his chest, just below his neck, seemed to kill Knox for good. However, the credits scene confirmed that Knox actually survived the fight.

The credits scene shows pandemonium in a hospital, and it turns out that Knox is the one responsible for the chaos. He busts open the doors and marches through the mess he has created, clearly hoping to make some kind of escape.

Road House doesn't need a sequel for this credits scene to be effective. It's simply a fun way to bring the whole film to a close while also giving one last bit of screen time to the movie's biggest scene-stealer. If there is a sequel, though, McGregor's villain is set up well to return.

What did you think of the new Road House reboot? Let us know in the comments!