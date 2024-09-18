Dog Man: First Trailer for Highly Anticipated Captain Underpants Spinoff Movie Released

One of the most beloved kids book series is recent memory is finally making its way to the big screen, just as its predecessor did. Dog Man started as a character in the world of Dav Pilkey's Captain Underpants and quickly turned into its own standalone franchise. DreamWorks Animation, the studio behind Shrek and Kung Fu Panda, already delivered a feature film adaptation of Captain Underpants, and they're now doing the same with Dog Man.

While Dog Man doesn't arrive in theaters until January, DreamWorks and Universal released the official trailer for the film on Tuesday, giving the many fans of the book series their first glimpse of the canine detective in action. Check it out!

If you're not familiar, Dog Man started with the strangest possible premise for a character: A police officer and his canine partner were injured on the job, a crazy surgery joined them together by putting the dog's head on the man's body. Just like that, Dog Man was born, and DreamWorks' new film aims to bring his story to life.

Dog Man stars Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson as the film's villain, Petey the Cat, while Get Out's Lil Rel Howery stars as the hero's Chief. The star-studded cast also includes Isla Fisher as TV reporter Sarah Hatoff; Poppy Liu as Petey's assistant, Butler; Stephen Root as Grampa; Billy Boyd as Sarah's cameraman, Seamus; and Ricky Gervais as Flippy the fish.

You can check out the official synopsis for Dog Man below!

"When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born. Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve-and fetch, sit and roll over. As Dog Man embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief (Lil Rel Howery), he must stop the pretty evil plots of feline supervillain Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson). Petey's latest plan is to clone himself, creating the kitten Lil Petey, to double his ability to do crime stuff. Things get complicated, though, when Lil Petey forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man.

"When Lil Petey falls into the clutches of a common enemy, Dog Man and Petey reluctantly join forces in an action-packed race against time to rescue the young kitten. In the process, they discover the power of family (and kittens!) to bring even the most hostile foes together"

Dog Man is set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025.