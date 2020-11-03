Dog Soldiers Director Offers Promising Update on a Sequel

✖

Filmmaker Neil Marshall offered audiences his debut feature film back in 2002 with the werewolf film Dog Soldiers, with Marshall recently noting that the possibility of getting a sequel to that adventure is currently better than ever. In the decades since the film's debut, Marshall's profile has grown on an annual basis, going on to tackle some of the biggest episodes of HBO's Game of Thrones and delivering us last year's Hellboy starring David Harbour, but despite those high-profile projects, the filmmaker pointed out that he gets more questions about a Dog Soldiers sequel than anything else and that his filmmaking partners on the project are all just as passionate about revisiting that world as ever.

“There’s more of a chance now than ever before,” Marshall confirmed with Den of Geek about the chances of a sequel. “There’s things in the works and we’re seeing what we can do. Certainly, myself and Kevin McKidd and [Dog Soldiers producer] Chris Figg are up for it to revisit this world. Over the past 18 years, the question I get asked pretty much more than anything else is, 'When are we going to get Dog Soldiers 2?’ Part of me thinks I’d like to go back and re-visit that world somehow. And if Kev’s up for it, then that would make it worthwhile for sure.”

He added, “So we’ll see. You never know.“

In the film, a group of Scottish soldiers embark on what they assume to be a typical exercise, only to encounter werewolves in the wilderness, pitting the soldiers against the beasts in a brutal battle. With the film being crafted ahead of CGI effects becoming the go-to technique for bringing mythical beasts to life, the film is often lauded for its practical effects and for finding a unique angle to tell a werewolf story.

Dog Soldiers star Sean Pertwee went on to note how the concept was always planned as a series of films and detailed what continued adventures could potentially look like.

“Initially, it was written as a trilogy,” the actor expressed. “The second one was [about] the science of creating Dog Soldiers.”

He continued, "The special ops come in and they do the scrape with DNA and they grow it in tubes and in the final film, we were to become Dog Soldiers, half men, half lycanthrope, which I thought would have been so super cool and we were all very excited by it.”

While it's unknown when, or if, a sequel is actually feasible, knowing that those responsible for the original film are still interested in a follow-up is promising that we haven't seen the last of this universe. Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Dog Soldiers.

