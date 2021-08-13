Don't Breathe 2 Star Claims New Film Is "Its Own Thing"

✖

Whenever a sequel rolls around, audiences are apprehensive about how much a follow-up will replicate the events of the original, especially in the case of horror films where deviating too much from the source material can lose everything that audiences loved about a debut installment, but Don't Breathe star Stephen Lang claims the upcoming sequel is "its own thing," with there likely being only minimal connective tissue between the new film and the 2016 original. He did tease, however, that fans will be given an ambitious experience, as he noted that the upcoming film pulled out all the stops to deliver fans a riveting experience.

"I never walked away from a scene on this feeling like we'd left something on the table there. We really strived to get everything we could out of it," Lang shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "It has a tremendous kinship with the first film, but in many ways — in every way — it's very much its own thing."

The upcoming film was previously described, "In the years following the deadly home invasion, the Blind-Man lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him."

In the original film, three teens aim to exploit a blind man who lives in the neighborhood by breaking into his house to steal from a safe. Once inside, these thieves get more than they bargained for as they discover the man (Lang) is far more accustomed to navigating his own home in the darkness, making the burglars the ones who should be fearful.

Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote the original Don't Breathe, steps in as director for the new film, with the original being directed by Fede Alvarez. Lang also teased the process of being a physically intimidating presence in the film, despite having minimal dialogue.

"We kind of debate and negotiate and massage every word, every phrase, every grunt," the actor expressed. "We all have a ball doing it, because we enjoy working together. On the day-to-day life on set, I had a lot of input into it."

With the original film seeing Lang playing one man against a group of intruders, he detailed how the nature of the character and process of shooting requires him to remain independent.

"My role, regardless of the COVID crisis or anything else, it's an extremely isolating role. I spend a lot of time just with me, anyway," Lang admitted. "And I suppose in some perverse fashion, it actually played into the playing of the role."

Stay tuned for details on the Don't Breathe sequel, which hits theaters on August 13, 2021.

