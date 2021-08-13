Don't Breathe Sequel Gets Release Date

✖

Earlier this month, Don't Breathe star Stephen Lang took to social media to reveal that filming on the sequel, reportedly titled "Don't Breathe Again," had concluded, with the film now earning an August 13, 2021 release date. With most movie theaters around the world either closed or operating at a reduced capacity, it's unclear what the status of the coronavirus pandemic will be next summer, with it being entirely possible that the sequel could have its release date delayed, but the project even temporarily having a scheduled release will surely excite fans of the first film that the follow-up is making any sort of progress towards completion.

The upcoming film is described, "In the years following the deadly home invasion, the Blind-Man lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him."

In the original film, three teens aim to exploit a blind man who lives in the neighborhood by breaking into his house to steal from a safe. Once inside, these thieves get more than they bargained for as they discover the man (Lang) is far more accustomed to navigating his own home in the darkness, making the burglars the ones who should be fearful.

The original 2016 film had an estimated production budget of less than $10 million and went on to earn $157.8 million worldwide, marking a major financial success. The film sits at 88% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, which says of the experience, "Don't Breathe smartly twists its sturdy premise to offer a satisfyingly tense, chilling addition to the home invasion genre that's all the more effective for its simplicity."

Director of the original film, Fede Alvarez, had breakout success in 2013 with Evil Dead and followed Don't Breathe with The Girl in the Spider's Web. Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote the original Don't Breathe, steps in as director for the new film. Despite Alvarez handing over the reins of the property, he has been expressing enthusiasm about continuing the film's adventures for years.

"Right now we have Don’t Breathe 2 as something we really want to do," Alvarez told IGN in 2016. "The challenge obviously is we just don’t want to do the same movie again and just have '2' in it. We’ll feel so embarrassed if we do that. At first our reaction when they told us was no, no, no, no, no, that’s Hollywood, that’s the devil pushing us to do something just because we can. And then we had an idea that we got really excited about, we won’t tell you what it is, it’ll spoil the whole thing."

