Don't Breathe Star Says Sequel Has Wrapped Filming

Production on the Don't Breathe sequel, a follow-up to the surprise horror hit from 2016, was supposed to start in April of this year, but then COVID-19 took over. Due to the ongoing pandemic filming was postponed, and eventually started in Belgrade, Serbia in the middle of August. Now it seems they're nearing the end of filming, as returning star Stephen Lang confirmed that he's finished shooting on the sequel. In a tweet (featuring some pandemic-themed swag), Lang wrote: "I’m wrapped! A splendidly rugged shoot. Thank you Belgrade. All health and safety protocols observed to the letter. Well done all!"

It's worth noting that the photos posted by Lang includes multiple shirts that refer to the film as "Don't Breathe 2," a difference from the previously reported title of "Don't Breath Again." It's unclear if the film has undergone a title change for its upcoming release or if these shirts simply reflect its shooting title. You can find the images below!

Directed by Fede Alvarez (2013's Evil Dead) the original film was produced on a budget of only $10 million but would go on to be a monster hit for Sony Pictures' Screen Gems earning over $157 million at the global box office and nab a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 88% positive reviews. Alvarez co-wrote the script for the original film with writing partner Rodo Sayagues, the pair also collaborated on the sequel's script with Sayagues directing (his feature debut).

I’m wrapped! A splendidly rugged shoot. Thank you Belgrade. All health and safety protocols observed to the letter. Well done all! #@DontBreathe #@DontBreatheMovie pic.twitter.com/u8CUBIBCVc — Stephen Lang (@IAmStephenLang) October 7, 2020

In the original film, three would be burglars aim to exploit a blind man who lives in the neighborhood by breaking into his house to steal a supposed fortune hiding in his home. Once inside, thieves get more than they bargained for as they discover the man (Lang) is far more accustomed to navigating his own home in the darkness, making the burglars the ones who should be fearful. A previously released logline for the sequel describes it as follows: "In the years following the deadly home invasion, the Blind-Man lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him."

Writer/director Fede Alvarez has been talking about a sequel since the original film became a success, having regularly discussed avenues the film would explore.

"Right now we have Don’t Breathe 2 as something we really want to do," Alvarez told IGN in 2016. "The challenge obviously is we just don’t want to do the same movie again and just have '2' in it. We’ll feel so embarrassed if we do that. At first our reaction when they told us was no, no, no, no, no, that’s Hollywood, that’s the devil pushing us to do something just because we can. And then we had an idea that we got really excited about, we won’t tell you what it is, it’ll spoil the whole thing."

