Doomsday Report Reveals How Much Deadpool Is In the Film (& Fans Won’t Be Disappointed)

Avengers: Doomsday is still very much a mystery. We know the general gist of the film now, thanks to Avengers: Endgame Encore: the Marvel Multiverse is rapidly collapsing, and different Earths are going to war with each other for survival. We only know some of the players in this new multiversal war (the MCU Avengers, Fantastic Four and Wakandans vs. the Fox X-Men movie cast), but it feels like there is far more in store for us when the film is released.

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One of the biggest questions about Doomsday is whether, and how, it will connect to one of Marvel Studios’ most recent multiverse films: Deadpool & Wolverine. Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan’s (Hugh Jackman) reality-hopping adventure raised several plot points that seemed connected to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars; and yet, Reynolds and Jackman have not been confirmed for either film. Now, there are rumors that not only is Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday, but that he’ll be in more of the film than we thought!

Is Deadpool A Major Character In Avengers: Doomsday?

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According to an online post from VFX artist Jame Mack, Avengers: Doomsday is “an extremely serious movie,” which is “designed to create a sense of unease and anxiety as the world approaches its end.” That tracks with what we’ve seen teased in MCU films and TV shows leading up to Doomsday; however, Mack also provided some (supposed) insight on how the film plans to break up the massive tension: “The only characters who provide some comic relief in Avengers: Doomsday” are Red Guardian (David Harbour), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), as well as “Deadpool (who makes a special appearance in all three acts of the film).” It was reiterated in the comments that Deadpool will indeed be in all three acts of Avengers: Doomsday, which is much more screen time than most fans thought – or even what was indicated in rumors and leaks.

It does make sense for Deadpool to be heavily featured in Avengers: Doomsday, based on his arc in Deadpool & Wolverine. Wade stepped up to not only be a hero, but a hero fighting a multiversal battle alongside the Time Variance Authority. He is, oddly enough, one of the most qualified characters in the MCU for the events of Doomsday: Deadpool messed with his own timeline in Deadpool 2‘s hilarious mid-credits scene, then toured the X-Men/MCU multiverse in Deadpool & Wolverine. That’s all to say: not having him in Avengers: Doomsday would be a conspicuous absence that would raise a lot of questions.

For the record: we’ve never believed for a second that Deadpool and Wolverine weren’t in the Doomsday cast. There have been clues all over the place that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are in the film, including trolling teases from the actors or set pieces from the film (like a battle-torn TVA) that fit with rumors about Deadpool’s role in the film. (Those RUMORS FOLLOW!)

Marvel

Basically, we’ve heard that in Avengers: Doomsday, Deadpool is helping the TVA try to save worlds being destroyed by incursions, or rescue key figures from those realities (read: stars of old Marvel movies) who can help the TVA as its own ‘Multiverse Avengers’ squad. Forming that squad, having them fight a big mid-boss battle (possibly against Doom’s collection of multiversal warriors), and then having them (or at least Deadpool) in the finale, would easily fulfill those three-act appearances, without having Deadpool take up too much screen time (small doses in a serious film seem wise).

We’ll see if Deadpool shows up and for how long when Avengers: Doomsday is released on December 18th. Do you think Deadpool is in the film? What other surprise characters do you think are in the film?