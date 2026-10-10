Doctor Doom’s Multiversal MCU Collection Just Teased Venom’s Arrival for Secret Wars (& Redeems That Post-Credits Scene)

Avengers: Doomsday is just two months away, and MCU fans are more than ready to finally find out the answers to some of the biggest questions that have emerged following the Doomsday trailers, teasers, casting decisions, and more. Among some of the biggest questions are the possible connection between Doctor Doom and Tony Stark/Iron Man, as, surely, the decision to cast Robert Downey Jr. as Doom has some larger meaning, as well as who might be appearing in the movie that hasn’t yet been announced. Of course, which characters are about to meet a gruesome end is also high on the list of mysteries Marvel fans are ready to see solved on the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yet another massive question, however, is what Doctor Doom’s full plan really is. We know from the Avengers: Endgame Encore added scenes that he is currently collecting heroes, as he retrieves Bruce Banner in a scene that is set after Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We also know that he has accused the Avengers of living stolen lives and that Steve Rogers caused Doomsday by choosing to stay in the past with Peggy Carter at the end of Endgame. Beyond that, though, Doom’s motivations and the actual steps he is taking remain somewhat elusive. A brand-new detail has just confirmed that audiences should be prepared for some terrifying moves on Doom’s part, though, as he has apparently collected a piece of the Venom Symbiote. Not only is that daunting in and of itself, but it could also address the Brand New Day post-credits scene in a massive way.

Doom is collecting multiversal items – including a piece of the Venom Symbiote.



Other items include the Cyclops’ visor, the broken piece of Silver Surfer’s board and more. pic.twitter.com/TnGsrxXbFH — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 10, 2026

Is Venom About to Appear in Avengers: Secret Wars?

For now, we can’t be sure what Doom’s collection of the Symbiote means, although it’s not going to be good news for the Avengers, certainly. Notably, Doom also collected Cyclops’ visor, a broken piece of Silver Surfer’s board, and other items. Presumably, Doom is collecting myriad powerful multiversal objects in order to be strong enough to obliterate the Avengers, but this may in turn mean the arrival of Venom in the MCU, as well as an explanation of Brand New Day’s fairly controversial post-credits scene. Regarding the latter, Brand New Day had just one post-credits scene, which showed Spider-Man in space on the Spidey Tracker. Many felt that this wasn’t a substantial or interesting enough post-credits scene; however, it could take on a totally new meaning in light of this Symbiote reveal.

Additionally, it’s quite possible that Doom’s collection of the Symbiote means that Venom is about to appear again on the big screen, this time in the MCU. It seems somewhat unlikely for this to happen in Doomsday, particularly because there is so much else that needs to be established in that film, including Doom’s collection of these items in the first place. That makes it much more likely that Venom could be playing a role in Secret Wars, though, which would arguably be even better. With Doom already having the Hulk, potentially getting Spider-Man, and possibly even having the Scarlet Witch on his team (which remains a very popular theory), if he has the Symbiote as well, the Avengers are truly going to be in an immensely difficult position as they try to take on this brand-new, terrifying villain.

Do you think Venom is going to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.