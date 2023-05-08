Drew Barrymore Joins the Cast of Barbie in Hilarious MTV TV & Movie Awards Skit

The upcoming Barbie movie has a star-studded cast playing the various Barbies, Kens, and more that make up the candy-colored world that is Barbie Land, but there's always room for one more — at least when it comes to a hilarious skit at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night. In the skit, Drew Barrymore "joins" the film's cast as Barbie's little sister, Skipper. In the hilarious skit, which you can check out for yourself below, Barrymore "reveals" that she just showed up to set every day dressed as, well, Skipper "in case they needed" her. The skit shows Barrymore being delightfully blunt — and a little hilariously unhinged — as she's integrated into the film's trailer, offering her own take as the "logical, level-headed" member of the Barbie family.

Drew Barrymore joins the ‘BARBIE’ movie in a #MTVAwards skit. pic.twitter.com/bHVSqjYBkK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 8, 2023

Drew Barrymore was supposed to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards but stepped down due to the WGA strike.

Last week, Barrymore announced that she would no longer be hosting this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards in support of the Writers Guild of America, which is currently on strike. To make up for this year's event, Barrymore will come back to host next year's ceremony, though her pre-recorded skits — such as the Barbie one — still aired.

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," Barrymore wrote. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me.

"I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with," she continued. "And I can't wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive."

What Is Barbie About?

Here's how Warner Bros. describes the technicolor adventure: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig ("Little Women," "Lady Bird") comes "Barbie," starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie ("Bombshell," "I, Tonya") and Ryan Gosling ("La La Land," "Half Nelson") as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera ("End of Watch," the "How to Train Your Dragon" films), Kate McKinnon ("Bombshell," "Yesterday"), Michael Cera ("Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," "Juno"), Ariana Greenblatt ("Avengers: Infinity War," "65"), Issa Rae ("The Photograph," "Insecure"), Rhea Perlman ("I'll See You in My Dreams," "Matilda"), and Will Ferrell (the "Anchorman" films, "Talladega Nights")."

"The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne ("Little Women"), Emma Mackey ("Emily," "Sex Education"), Hari Nef ("Assassination Nation," "Transparent"), Alexandra Shipp (the "X-Men" films), Kingsley Ben-Adir ("One Night in Miami," "Peaky Blinders"), Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), Ncuti Gatwa ("Sex Education"), Scott Evans ("Grace and Frankie"), Jamie Demetriou ("Cruella"), Connor Swindells ("Sex Education," "Emma."), Sharon Rooney ("Dumbo," "Jerk"), Nicola Coughlan ("Bridgerton," "Derry Girls"), Ritu Arya ("The Umbrella Academy"), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren ("The Queen")."

Barbie opens in theaters July 21st.