Barbie star Simu Liu Reveals The Hardest Part of Filming

Barbie is fast-approaching and Simu Liu says one task was harder than anything else on set. On the red carpet for the Met Gala, the stylish actor spoke to Variety about his upcoming turn in Greta Gerwig's wild movie. He says that waxing his body every day was not something he's accustomed to and quite the adjustment. Liu argues that it's all necessary to help craft the illusion of everyone being made of plastic in Barbie Land. One of the real joys from the Barbie rollout has been how seriously everyone involved is taking this story. It should be a fascinating time at the movies this summer. Check out the clip down below!

"It was incredible… minus the body waxing. Yeah, Kens don't… you got to present an even, doll-like complexion. To do that, you gotta get rid of the hair. I mean, within reason! But, there was a lot of waxing where I have never waxed before. Aside from that, it was incredible. A wonderful, vibrant set, so much of it was practical. So much singing, and dancing and music."

"Waxing has been an education to say the least," he previously told The Independent. "It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis."

What Is Barbie About?

Here's how Warner Bros. describes the technicolor adventure: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig ("Little Women," "Lady Bird") comes "Barbie," starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie ("Bombshell," "I, Tonya") and Ryan Gosling ("La La Land," "Half Nelson") as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera ("End of Watch," the "How to Train Your Dragon" films), Kate McKinnon ("Bombshell," "Yesterday"), Michael Cera ("Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," "Juno"), Ariana Greenblatt ("Avengers: Infinity War," "65"), Issa Rae ("The Photograph," "Insecure"), Rhea Perlman ("I'll See You in My Dreams," "Matilda"), and Will Ferrell (the "Anchorman" films, "Talladega Nights")."

"The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne ("Little Women"), Emma Mackey ("Emily," "Sex Education"), Hari Nef ("Assassination Nation," "Transparent"), Alexandra Shipp (the "X-Men" films), Kingsley Ben-Adir ("One Night in Miami," "Peaky Blinders"), Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), Ncuti Gatwa ("Sex Education"), Scott Evans ("Grace and Frankie"), Jamie Demetriou ("Cruella"), Connor Swindells ("Sex Education," "Emma."), Sharon Rooney ("Dumbo," "Jerk"), Nicola Coughlan ("Bridgerton," "Derry Girls"), Ritu Arya ("The Umbrella Academy"), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren ("The Queen")."

