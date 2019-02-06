New ‘Dumbo’ International Trailer Released by Disney

Walt Disney Studios has a full slate of live-action adaptations of animated classics set to come out this year, with updated takes on beloved films like Aladdin and The Lion King set to come out in the summer, and a new Lady and the Tramp movie reportedly debuting on the Disney+ streaming service. However, before all of those films arrive, Disney is releasing a live-action Dumbo movie in just over one month’s time.

With its debut on the horizon, Disney has released a brand new international trailer for Dumbo, that gives a new look at the young elephant’s backstory, and the carnival family that he finds himself a part of. You can check out the trailer in the video above!

The official synopsis for Dumbo teases a slightly different story than the one told in the original animated film. Rather than simply a young elephant trying to understand the circus, the new Dumbo is building a much bigger world around the beloved character.

“From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, Dumbo expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight.

“Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.”

Disney’s Dumbo is set to hit theaters on March 29th. It will be followed by the the Guy Ritchie-directed Aladdin on May 24th, and Jon Favreau’s live-action The Lion King on July 19th.