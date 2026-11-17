Director Denis Villeneuve has cemented his name among the greatest sci-fi directors for turning Frank Herbert’s novels Dune and Dune: Messiah into one of the biggest blockbuster movie trilogies of the 2020s. That trilogy is about to come to an end when Dune: Part Three faces off against Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th; in the lead-up to the film’s release, Denis Villeneuve is doing some press and promotional events, and he was asked to do one of the hardest things for any filmmaker to do: rank his works.

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However, not only was Villeneuve up to the task, but he had an entire logical breakdown for why he clearly views one Dune film as being a major leap forward for him as a director.

Dune Trilogy Director On How He Ranks The Three Films

“Yeah, the thing is for me, my deep feeling – and maybe I should not say that – but my deep feeling is that I felt deeply that the second one was much better than the first one,” Villeneuve explained to GQ. “Because I had learned: the rhythm and the storytelling were better. And the first one was more contemplative – it was meant to be like that, but I wanted to drift into something a bit more muscular.”

What’s wild about hearing Villeneuve say all that is that it almost directly mirrors the consensus from viewers. Dune (2021) was often called “boring” due to its slow pace and emotionally detached point of view. It’s often joked that the first Dune functions just as well as a silent film or a music video, because of how it largely runs off of imagery and vibes. When Dune: Part Two was released, it was clear that Villeneuve was leaning into more traditional action-adventure movie tropes, delivering a much more grounded story and stunning action sequences to break up the artistic imagery and deeper socio-political themes of the story.

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Villeneuve teases that his evolution as a director didn’t stop with Dune: Part Two. He claims that Dune: Part Three will represent another jump forward in his filmmaking, crafting an epic saga as a suitable finale to the trilogy. “I feel that I did something even better with the third one,” he said. “That’s my deep [feeling]; as an artist, I feel that I was able to do something that I was not able to achieve in the first two ones. There’s a tension there; there’s an emotional journey that is stronger, which I’m really happy with.”

However, Villeneuve has been around the cinematic block enough times to know that however well he may feel he did with Dune: Part Three, the final verdict will be up to the fans: “How will it be perceived? How will you receive it? That doesn’t belong to me. But me, as a filmmaker, I’m satisfied that there was a progression.”

Dune: Part Three will be released in theaters and IMAX on December 18th.