4 Movies to Get You Ready for Dune: Part Three (Outside the Franchise)

Watching Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) face his first challenges in Dune and claim power in Dune: Part Two was one of the best experiences for fans of the saga and moviegoers in general. But what’s the less glamorous side of that journey? Because there is one, and it’s what Dune: Part Three is set to explore. Expect some pretty devastating consequences, a more complex story with political maneuvering and conspiracies, relationships falling apart, and the deterioration of its protagonist’s public image.

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However, there’s still some time before its December release, so why not check out a few movies that explore these same subjects? We’ve selected 4 very different features that nevertheless have a lot in common with the story Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming film is expected to tell. Whether you still want to better understand Paul’s character arc or just get in the mood for the epic conclusion of Dune, this is a good place to start.

4) The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

image courtesy of warner bros.

Not many people know The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, as it was never a popular movie, even with its recognizable cast. And those who do know it might find it an unexpected choice to watch before Dune: Part Three. But there’s a pretty good reason why it belongs on this list: understanding how a man’s image can become more important than who he really is. The story focuses on the final months of Jesse James (Brad Pitt), one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West, and Robert Ford (Casey Affleck), a young member of his gang who grew up admiring his stories and wants to be part of his inner circle. However, Robert eventually starts seeing Jesse in a very different light.

If you remember the ending of Dune: Part Two, you know that Paul now has to deal with the fact that millions of people no longer see him as Paul, but as the messiah they believe him to be. And that changes things quite a bit, because what his followers expect from him doesn’t always match what he actually wants to do. The Assassination of Jesse James explores this same idea by showing how hero worship can get out of hand and how turning someone into a legend can have serious consequences for everyone involved. In Part Three, Paul’s choices and everything he does after claiming the throne will play a role in making his situation more complicated. So, if you want a little taste of what’s to come, this western is worth watching.

3) Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

image courtesy of lucasfilm

Comparisons between Dune and Star Wars are nothing new, and they’ve certainly led to plenty of discussions over the years. Still, you can’t really separate both franchises when it comes to their Chosen One storylines. Paul and Anakin are two of the most similar characters in sci-fi, and while their journeys take some very different turns, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith is a great movie to watch if you want a better understanding of where Paul’s character arc is really heading. The film follows the final days of the Clone Wars, as Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) takes advantage of the Republic’s instability to expand his influence and manipulate Anakin (Hayden Christensen), who is worried about losing Padmé (Natalie Portman). Ultimately, the Jedi becomes Darth Vader.

The connection between these two stories goes well beyond emperors and schemes, as both question what happens when someone who is supposed to represent hope ends up contributing to the creation of an authoritarian regime. Paul isn’t Anakin, since he’s aware of the dangers of his own rise to power and has a complex relationship with the position he’s claimed. Still, both embody the idea that a great savior can become dangerous when people are willing to give up their freedom in exchange for the promise of a better future. Given that Part Three will take a deeper look at everything that happens after Paul takes control of the Imperium, watching Revenge of the Sith is a good way to get into the right mindset.

2) Apocalypse Now

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One of the most iconic war movies ever made, Apocalypse Now is a pick for anyone who wants to experience the more violent side of a story about a powerful leader. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film follows Captain Benjamin Willard (Martin Sheen), who is sent on a mission to find and murder Colonel Walter Kurtz (Marlon Brando), an American military officer who has abandoned his duties and established his own kingdom in a remote part of the jungle during the Vietnam War. The thing is that Kurtz is treated almost like a god by his soldiers, and the closer Willard gets to him, the clearer it is just how much that devotion has warped his worldview. And that’s where Paul comes to mind, right? After all, he has also gained a level of power that goes beyond his political position, leading a war that has already spiraled out of control.

The difference is that this movie shows someone who has already reached the extreme end of this process, while Dune hasn’t quite gotten there yet — but that’s what we’ll get to see in Part Three. At the end of the second film, we watched Paul embrace his image as a leader, but that’s nothing compared to what happens during his years as Emperor and his role in leading an overwhelming and merciless conflict. And Apocalypse Now is a fantastic opportunity to confront the most disturbing side of this situation: when people follow someone who believes he has the authority to decide everyone else’s fate. It also explains why Paul’s war shouldn’t be seen as a heroic victory, as some viewers might still see the protagonist in a positive way.

1) The Godfather Part II

image courtesy of paramount pictures

The Godfather may be the greatest entry in its trilogy, and one of the best movies ever, but when it comes to Dune, the second film is the bigger reference point. The Godfather Part II captures the kind of situation Paul will face in the next movie tremendously well, since its story isn’t really aimed at showing how someone gains power, but rather what happens once they already have it and must figure out how to hold on to it. The iconic movie switches between Vito Corleone’s (Robert De Niro) younger years, as he builds the family empire, and the story of his son Michael (Al Pacino), who now has to run the business. But as Michael tries to expand his influence and protect his family, he gets caught up in conspiracies, negotiations, and betrayals that make him paranoid and push him away from those closest to him.

Well, in the first two Dune movies, we’ve watched Paul try to survive the destruction of his family, earn the Fremen’s trust, and claim the throne. But taking control of the Imperium is really just the beginning, isn’t it? Now, he has to deal with the consequences of the war he set in motion, the Great Houses that could still threaten his rule, a secret conspiracy working against him from within, and people expecting him to live up to the image of the Lisan al-Gaib. In The Godfather Part II, Michael believes he can control everything and protect his empire, only to realize that holding on to power means destroying what matters most to him. Basically, it’s the beginning of his downfall, and Part Three is set to bring that side of Paul’s story into full view. Villeneuve didn’t call him the Michael Corleone of sci-fi for nothing.

Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18.