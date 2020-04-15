Dune: Zendaya Shares New Look at Her Character

Whether you’re a diehard fan of Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel, or you’re just intrigued by the star-studded ensemble cast, the upcoming Dune adaptation certainly seems to have something to offer you. The first photos from the reboot have been arriving throughout the week, showing what audiences can expect from the highly-anticipated blockbuster. If that wasn’t enough, Zendaya, who will be starring in the film as Chani, recently shared another look at her character. On Tuesday, Zendaya took to social media to link to the first Dune photos, while also sharing a new still of Chani crouched in a sand dune.

Zendaya’s take on Chani Is being described as “a mystery woman… who haunts Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) in his dreams as a vision with glowing blue eyes”. Without getting into spoilers, it will be interesting to see how Chani and Paul’s relationship evolves across the planned two-film saga, and whether or not they end up developing a romantic relationship.

The cast for the Dune movie also includes Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

“I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” Villeneuve said in Vanity Fair‘s recent interview. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.

“No matter what you believe, Earth is changing, and we will have to adapt. That’s why I think that Dune, this book, was written in the 20th century. It was a distant portrait of the reality of the oil and the capitalism and the exploitation—the overexploitation—of Earth. Today, things are just worse. It’s a coming-of-age story, but also a call for action for the youth.”

This will be just the latest live-action adaptation of Dune to hit the mainstream, after David Lynch’s 1984 film and a 2000 TV miniseries.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” Villeneuve previously said of his plans for the Dune movie. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Dune is expected to be released on December 18th.