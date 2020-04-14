Dune: First Look at Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, and More

After yesterday's first look at Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Warner Bros. today released a batch of new photos from Denis Villeneuve's Dune. The photos offer fans their first look at Osacr Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and more. The photos come via Vanity Fair with the director and some cast discussing the film. This included Ferguson talking about her "warrior priestess" character. “She’s a mother, she’s a concubine, she’s a soldier,” says Ferguson. “Denis was very respectful of Frank’s work in the book, [but] the quality of the arcs for much of the women have been brought up to a new level. There were some shifts he did, and they are beautifully portrayed now.”

The film is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel. The adaptation will span two films. Villeneuve says he insisted that the project be being two movies. “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” says Villeneuve. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.

“No matter what you believe, Earth is changing, and we will have to adapt. That’s why I think that Dune, this book, was written in the 20th century. It was a distant portrait of the reality of the oil and the capitalism and the exploitation—the overexploitation—of Earth. Today, things are just worse. It’s a coming-of-age story, but also a call for action for the youth.”

The film’s synopsis, which appeared in a recent issue of Production Weekly, reads: “The trouble begins when stewardship of Arrakis is transferred by the Emperor from the Harkonnen Noble House to House Atreides. The Harkonnens don’t want to give up their privilege, though, and through sabotage and treachery they cast young Duke Paul Atreides out into the planet’s harsh environment to die. There he falls in with the Fremen, a tribe of desert dwellers who become the basis of the army with which he will reclaim what’s rightfully his. Paul Atreides, though, is far more than just a usurped duke. He might be the end product of a very long-term genetic experiment designed to breed a super human; he might be a messiah. His struggle is at the center of a nexus of powerful people and events, and the repercussions will be felt throughout the Imperium.”

Dune is set for release on December 18th. Keep reading to see the new batch of photos.