Original Dune Star Thinks Story Should Get TV Series Instead of Another Movie

Frank Herbert's Dune is considered to be one of the most important works of sci-fi literature, which has been adapted into live-action a number of times, with star of David Lynch's theatrical adaptation Kyle MacLachlan recently expressing his passion for the franchise while also noting he thinks a long-form TV series would be the best way to bring the narrative to life. This isn't to say that the actor isn't looking forward to the new take on the material from Denis Villeneuve, as he also mentioned he hopes that the upcoming film is merely the first of many in a franchise.

“I would lobby for three or more films, because it has that kind of potential to really open up," MacLachlan shared with IndieWire. "In my imagination, I always thought it would be great to approach it like a Game of Thrones model, where you have seasons, or at least a 10-part series, or a 12-part series. You could really go from beginning to end.”

The first Dune adaptation back in 1984 was both a financial and critical disappointment, which MacLachlan chalks up to just how difficult the project is for anyone to bring to life, including the boundary-pushing Lynch.

“There’s a mysticism about it that is difficult to capture on film,” the actor pointed out. “That, combined with a straight-ahead story, and characters that are really well-created. They’re full people, and you want to spend time with each one of them. And that eats up your film time. It’s a real puzzle. It’s just so many elements that you have to bring together."

He added, "I remember that when I first started reading the book back in the day, I would get to about page 50 or 60 and then have to return back to the very beginning just to put all the players in place. There are so many relationships that are important to understand and know. To hold the stories of each of those so the audience can remember, it’s just almost impossible.”

Whereas Lynch has made it quite clear that he has no interest in whatever this new take on the material might hold, MacLachlan shared earlier this year that he looks forward to the project.

"I am looking forward to seeing it. I think Denis is such a wonderful filmmaker, he's put together a really cool cast," MacLachlan shared with ComicBook.com. "I loved the books when I first read them back in, I think I was 15, so like 1972-73. I remain a fan, particularly of the first book, it's one of my favorite books if not favorite book ever, I would read it every year. So I come at it from a different perspective than David, of course, and I think the book is so rich and the relationships are so interesting. There are so many ways to interpret it. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does."

The new Dune comes out on December 18th.

