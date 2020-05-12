Original Dune Star Shares Excitement for New Remake

Frank Herbert's Dune is considered by many to be one of the most compelling sci-fi novels of all time, and while Kyle MacLachlan previously starred in an adaptation of the material with director David Lynch, he recently expressed how excited he was to see the upcoming take on the material from director Denis Villeneuve. Due in large part to the scope and scale of the story, Lynch's 1984 film failed to become a major financial or critical success, with Lynch disowning the picture following restrictions placed on him by the project's producers and therefore leaving him with no enthusiasm for a new filmmaker's take on the material.

"I am looking forward to seeing it. I think Denis is such a wonderful filmmaker, he's put together a really cool cast," MacLachlan shared with ComicBook.com. "I loved the books when I first read them back in, I think I was 15, so like 1972-73. I remain a fan, particularly of the first book, it's one of my favorite books if not favorite book ever, I would read it every year. So I come at it from a different perspective than David, of course, and I think the book is so rich and the relationships are so interesting. There are so many ways to interpret it. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does."

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Understandably, Lynch's poor experience took a major emotional toll on him and impacted his entire connection to Dune.

"I have zero interest in Dune," Lynch confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. "Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn’t have final cut. I’ve told this story a billion times. It’s not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much — but it was a total failure for me."

When asked if he would potentially be interested in a filmmaker's take on the story that wasn't Villeneuve's, Lynch confirmed, "I said I’ve got zero interest."

MacLachlan can currently be seen in Capone, from director Josh Trank.

In the film, "Once a ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Alfonse Capone was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Alfonse’s mind and his past becomes present. Harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life. As he spends his final year surrounded by family with the FBI lying in wait, this ailing patriarch struggles to place the memory of the location of millions of dollars he hid away on his property."

The film also stars Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kathrine Narducci, and Noel Fisher and is available now on VOD through Vertical Entertainment.

The new Dune comes out on December 18th.

