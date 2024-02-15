Dune: Part Two: Anya Taylor-Joy Confirmed to Join the Cast in Top Secret Role

Taylor-Joy can be seen in Dune: Part Two when it debuts on March 1st.

As if the cast of Dune: Part Two couldn't get more impressive, Variety confirms today that Anya Taylor-Joy has a role in the sequel, the details of which won't be spoiled here. Rumors of Taylor-Joy's involvement go back months, and some of those rumors heated up when casting credits on various platforms made sure to note her role, though these credits were largely erased from those listings. With the film landing in theaters in two weeks, Taylor-Joy even attended the recent world premiere of the film in London. Fans can learn more about Taylor-Joy's role when Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1st.

Being part of the Dune franchise is only another impressive role that Taylor-Joy can add to her resume this year, as she's taking on the title role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as well. Imperator Furiosa made her debut in Mad Max: Fury Road, first played by Charlize Theron.

Given that it's the second half of the original Frank Herbert novel, a majority of the core cast from Denis Villeneuve's Dune are returning for Part Two, but Taylor-Joy is only one of many new additions to the cast. Other newcomers include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

Dune: Part Two is described, "This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Dave Bautista as "Beast" Rabban, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen.

With Villeneuve having confirmed on multiple occasions that he wants to adapt the next book in the series, Dune: Messiah, into a feature film, and with Taylor-Joy's role being kept under wraps, it's unclear if she would be expected to continue her time in the franchise with a third film or with the HBO series Dune: Prophecy.

