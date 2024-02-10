Dune: Part Two's Dolby Poster Released

Dolby has released a new exclusive poster for Dune: Part Two. The new Dune: Part Two poster features Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) standing on the dunes of the desert planet of Arrakis. Paul and Chani are the central characters of Dune, and Chalamet previously said Dune: Part Two features a "beautiful story" about their relationship. He also talked at CCXP about working more extensively with Zendaya on the sequel. "Me and Z hit it off right away on the first one," Chalamet said. "She was only there for about a week. This time, we get the full Chani effect in the movie. We get the beautiful story between Paul and Chani. We get more sandworms. It's an epic adventure; I think you guys are all going to love it."

Paul met Chani in the first Dune movie after fleeing the attack on his family's holding Arrakis by House Atreides' rivals, House Harkonnen. Dune: Part Two will see Paul rallying the Freman people of Arrakis to his cause as he seeks to strike back at those who all but destroyed his house, which means learning to ride the Arrakis' sandworms.

(Photo: Dolby)

"I was getting blasted with sand the whole time with a huge industrial fan. It was right in my face," Chalamet told ComicBook.com of filming Dune: Part Two's sandworm riding scenes. "I think it's important that the stakes feel high there and, I think, they are sincerely high. As Mother Mohiam would say, there's the potential that he's the one. It's not a definite thing. He still has so much to learn, she says in the first movie. That's why I love the introduction of [Austin Butler's] Feyd-Rautha's character because we see it's not a pre-destination. It's not Neo from The Matrix. There's real, mortal possibility here."

He continued, "I loved shooting it. They built a little slab of the actual worm, and the rest was superimposed. It was insane and controllably-uncontrollably violent, the rig."

Will there be a Dune: Part Three?

Though Dune: Part Two will conclude director Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's original Dune novel, Paul and Chani's story continued in the book's first sequel, Dune Messiah. Villeneuve does hope to turn his Dune adaptation into a trilogy by adapting Dune Messiah into a film, though there may be a wait should Warner Bros. give the third Dune movie the greenlight.

"The longest thing and the most delicate moment; as Frank Herbert said at the beginning of Dune, beginnings are very delicate times," Villeneuve told ComicBook.com during the Dune: Part Two press junket. "It's like screenwriting. Dune Messiah – which, Dune 3, the title would be Dune Messiah – we'll see the day when the screenplay will be ready, and I want to make sure that there will be no compromise. It has to be tremendous. All is there to make the fantastic film, and I don't want to mess it up."

Zendaya previously touched on the idea of returning to Arrakis. Speaking for her co-stars during an interview featuring the entire Dune: Part Two cast, Zendaya said, "Would we be down? I mean of course. Any time Denis calls, it's a yes from me. I'm excited to see what happens. I started Messiah, and I was like, 'Woah, I'm only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.' It's so much to take in, but there's no better hands with better care and love for it than Denis."

Dune: Part Two Release Date and Cast

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.