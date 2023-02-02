Dune: Part Two Star Says Sequel Is "Amped Up" and "More Cutthroat" Than First Film

Denis Villeneuve's Dune had to set the stage for the fantastical world of otherworldly adventures, and for those who might not be familiar with how the journey will conclude, star Dave Bautista teased just how intense and "amped up" the conclusion of the adventure will be in Dune: Part Two. Bautista stars as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen in the films based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel, and while there was some action in the 2021 Dune, that film's ending teases that this is only the beginning of a looming conflict that will seemingly put the intensity of that film to shame. Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters on November 3rd.

"This is so amped up from the first film. The first film was just an introduction to what this film is," Bautista shared with Collider. "There's just so much going on, it's so much more cutthroat and political and intense. And there are moments of levity where [there are] some funny moments, and they're kind of absurd humor, but there are those moments. So it's just so much more amped up than the first film."

Dune: Part Two is described, "This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The sequel stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stellan Skarsgård all returning for the sequel, while the series has also added Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub. The sequel was once again directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Bautista first collaborated with Villeneuve on 2017's Blade Runner 2049, with the actor also revealing that these are just the first of many partnerships.

"You've heard me talk about the first film, we've talked about the first film. It was that times 100 because it was Rabban amped up, and my part is much bigger on this," Bautista recalled. "I got to spend much more time with Denis, which I crave for because I love working with Denis. And Denis, again, he just brings out the best in me and this was such an amazing experience. Before I left the film, [we were] talking about something else and I'm not gonna say until it actually happens, but he knows that my dream is to work with him as a number one because I really think that Denis will show me how good I can be."

