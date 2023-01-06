Dune: Part Two Adds Tim Blake Nelson in Mystery Role

Despite wrapping production last month, Dune: Part Two has now officially added a new cast member. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Tim Blake Nelson has joined the highly-anticipated sequel in a currently-unknown role. Nelson is known for his work in O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Minority Report, and Watchmen.

He also portrays Samuel Sterns / The Leader in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he is set to reprise in 2024's Captain America: New World Order.

Who will be in Dune: Part Two?

Dune: Part Two is also expected to see the return of Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atredies, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Zendaya as Chani, with Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot, Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV, and Florence Pugh playing Princess Irulan.

"We have been hearing in the past few decades that it's not possible to adapt this book, and that it's an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it's still the same!" director and co-writer Denis Villeneuve told Total Film in a 2021 interview. "So the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I'm very optimistic."

"I'm writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I'm eight years old again," he added. "That's very uncommon for me. It's the first time I've experienced it where I'm watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, 'Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.' [laughs] I don't know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you."

Dune: Part 2 is currently scheduled to be released on November 3rd.