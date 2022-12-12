Dune: Part Two Star Timothée Chalamet Reveals Wrap With Set Photo

After months of shooting, actor Timothée Chalamet took to Instagram to reveal that filming on Dune: Part Two has wrapped. Merely sharing a photo of himself alongside his father, it's unclear if Chalamet was revealing that the entire production had wrapped filming or if he had merely completed his time on the film, but with his Paul being such an integral part of the sci-fi journey, it would seem as though there would be minimal, if any, scenes to shoot without Chalamet's involvement. Dune: Part Two is currently slated to land exclusively in theaters on November 23, 2023.

"DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad !!)," Chalamet captioned the photo of himself with his father.

Dune: Part Two is described, "This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Chalamet is joined by Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, and Stellan Skarsgård all returning for the sequel, while the series has also added Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub. The sequel was once again directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Adapting the beloved Frank Herbert novel of the same name, the first Dune was slated to hit theaters in 2020, though the coronavirus pandemic saw the film pushed to 2021. The film landed on HBO Max the same day as in theaters, ultimately impacting the film's box-office totals, yet it proved to be a big enough hit for Warner Bros. that they opted to move forward with the follow-up film to complete the overall story of the source material. Not only are fans excited to return to this fantastical world, but so is Chalamet.

"It's something you don't get to do with movies -- revisit," Chalamet shared with Homme Girls about playing a character in theater vs. film. "Actually though, I'm feeling that with Dune. Speaking about how cycles match life. I was younger when I did it the first time and was kind of blindsided by how big that movie was. And now, as [character] Paul Atreides becomes more sure on his heels, I feel more sure on my heels, too."

Dune: Part Two is expected to land in theaters on November 3, 2023.

