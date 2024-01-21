Dune: Part Two Featurette Teases Paul's Destiny

Dune: Part Two is headed to theaters in March with the eagerly anticipated film set to deliver the next chapter of Frank Herbert's iconic novel Dune and continue to explore Paul Atreides' journey and now, a new featurette is teasing what that journey entails — and how it fits into Paul's destiny. In the new featurette, shared by Warner Bros. Pictures, the cast of the film including Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Zendaya, talk about being on set as well as where Paul (Chalamet) is in this chapter of the story.

"He's wrestling with his destiny," Chalamet says with Zendaya adding, "There's weight on his shoulders." You can check the video out for yourself below.

Paul Atreides is on a collision course with destiny. #DunePartTwo only in theaters March 1. pic.twitter.com/8t0TltM7ma — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) January 21, 2024

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is expected to also see the return of Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

New characters will include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Lea Seydoux as Margot Fenring, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

Will There Be a Dune 3?

Those who are familiar with Herbert's books know that the story of Dune goes well beyond the events of the first novel and, as such, there have been questions about if Denis Villeneuve's cinematic adaptation will also go further than the first book as well. The idea of a trilogy is something that the filmmaker has previously called a dream.

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream," Villeneuve said previously. "Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning."

And if the third film, tentatively titled Dune: Messiah, materializes, Chalamet has already spoiled one detail when it comes to Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho (though it's a reveal that's not a surprise to fans of the books, something that Chalamet himself points out.)

"But Momoa will be back," said Chalamet. "Not in this one, but in [Messiah]... It's weird because they're so secretive about the script and the trailer, but [the books] have been out there for 70 years."

Are you looking forward to Dune: Part Two? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!