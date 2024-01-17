Dune Returns to IMAX With Sneak Peek at Part Two

Denis Villeneuve's Dune will be returning to IMAX theaters later this month, and if spending some time on Arrakis in the premium format isn't exciting enough for audiences, it comes with a sneak peek at March's Dune: Part Two. The first chapter in Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic novel was initially supposed to hit theaters in 2020, before it was delayed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. When it did hit theaters, it also landed on HBO Max on the same day, so even with the success of that first movie, it's likely that a number of fans haven't seen the movie in the massive format. Dune hits select IMAX theaters on January 24th and Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1st.

The event is described, "Dune returns to the big screen with a triumphant limited engagement in select theaters. Award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve directs the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal bestseller. A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence -- a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential -- only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

The actual details of the sneak peek have yet to be revealed, so it could be an exclusive trailer, a behind-the-scenes featurette, or something else entirely. Given that theaters hadn't entirely returned to operating at full capacity back when Dune first landed in theaters, merely seeing the movie on the massive screens is thrilling in its own right, with the sneak peek offering even more incentive for audiences.

Dune: Part Two is described, "This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The upcoming sequel stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Dave Bautista as "Beast" Rabban, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen. Newcomers to the franchise include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

