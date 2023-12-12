Dune: Part Two Reveals New Timothée Chalamet Trailer

Dune: Part Two has a brand-new trailer for the upcoming movie featuring Timothée Chalamet. In the newest clip posted to Warner Bros. Discovery social channels, Paul Atreides is trying to foster an alliance with Chani and the Fremen. With the drama dialed up to 11, Chalamet is in full heroic swing in this newest look at the sequel. Using Paul's visions as a framing device, the strands of this story are straining against each other. Our protagonist is feeling the weight of prophecy in the face of likely defeat. All the possible futures on display foretell doom. But, there is something out there that could give his forces the victory they so desperately crave. It feels like it comes at a devastating price.

Zendaya's Chani has a lot of presence in the trailer as she begs Atreides to keep his humanity in the face of unimaginable odds. Director Denis Villeneuve really leans into the epic scale of this story. So, you've got Austin Butler unrecognizable as Feyd-Rautha and numerous wide shots of these massive battles in the middle of the desert. Also, for all the fans who are here for the worm, it's here in full-force. So, viewers who really enjoyed Villeneuve's first trip to this universe have a lot to look forward to this time around. Check out the new clip from Dune: Part Two right here down below.

Dune: Part Two's Story

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Wonka," "Call Me by Your Name"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Malcolm & Marie," "Euphoria"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning"), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Avengers: End Game," "Milk"), Oscar nominee Austin Butler ("Elvis," "Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood"), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh ("Black Widow," "Little Women"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Thor: Love and Thunder"), Oscar winner Christopher Walken ("The Deer Hunter," "Hairspray"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Léa Seydoux (the "James Bond" franchise and "Crimes of the Future"), with Stellan Skarsgård (the "Mamma Mia!" films, "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos").

