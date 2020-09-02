New Dune Photos of Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and Javier Bardem Emerge

✖

To say that the new Dune from director Denis Villeneuve has one of the most impressive ensembles of actors would be a bit of an understatement, as it has enlisted some of the most compelling performers from a number of generations, with Empire having unveiled new looks at Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, and Javier Bardem from the sci-fi epic. Possibly making fans even more excited for the new film is the fact that, despite the film set to land in theaters in three months, no actual footage of the project has made its way online, leaving us to merely imagine the project's ambition. Check out new photos from Dune below and see the film in theaters December 18th.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Given the impressive talent Villeneuve has enlisted for the new film, he has taken some liberties with the source material, with one deviation being that Ferguson's Lady Jessica will play a more prominent part in the film than in previous versions of the narrative.

“I didn’t want Lady Jessica to be an expensive extra,” Villeneuve told Empire. “Something I deeply love in the book is that there was a strong balance between the masculine power and feminine power.”

The new movie is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune, a story that many fans consider to be a seminal work of sci-fi and fantasy. Despite the decades that have passed since its inception, Isaac thinks the story's themes are more relevant than ever.

“It’s about the destiny of a people, and the different way that cultures have dominated other ones,” Isaac shared with the outlet. “How do a people respond when it’s at the tipping point, when enough is enough, when they’re exploited? All those things are things we’re seeing around the world right now.”

Stay tuned for details on Dune, which is currently set to hit theaters on December 18th.

