Dune Reboot Unveils New Looks at Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa

✖

Movie theaters around the world are currently in a state of flux due to the coronavirus pandemic, but whatever the state of cinema might be in December, fans around the world are expecting to see the new take on Frank Herbert's Dune from director Denis Villeneuve, with Empire revealing all-new looks at Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, and Josh Brolin in the new film. These new looks at the film are currently building anticipation for audiences who can't wait to get our first looks at actual footage from the film, which will be playing with Tenet in select theaters before it is slated to land online on Wednesday, September 9th. Check out the new photos below before Dune lands in theaters on December 18th.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Speaking with Empire, Chalamet also teased just how impressive the experience was of shooting the iconic sci-fi adventure.

New look at Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in DUNE. pic.twitter.com/KWr8miWCwe — ⊃∪∩⪽ (@DuneNews) August 31, 2020

“That part of the Wadi Rum is so awe-inspiring, you might as well be getting chased by that cliff in the background,” the actor revealed to the outlet. “It wasn’t a green-screen or anything. That’s one of the most thrilling parts of the book and the movie. We had the sketches. That was a lesson for me. On a Call Me By Your Name or Beautiful Boy it can be counterintuitive to see the storyboards because then maybe you limit yourself based on a camera angle or whatever. It’s the opposite [here] because, for a sequence with the sandworm chasing you, I could never imagine that.”

Earlier this month, Zendaya teased how impressed she was with the first trailer for the new adaptation.

"Dune was incredible. I wasn't in it very much, so when I was watching the trailer, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'" Zendaya shared with InStyle. "I called Timothée and said, 'Dude! You should be proud.' It is a big deal to even be a small part of something with such a massive cast. And I love sci-fi stuff too. It's fun to escape into another world."

Dune is slated to hit theaters on December 18th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.