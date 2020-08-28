New Look At Dune Revealed On Empire Magazine Covers

✖

The next issue of Empire magazine will give the world a new look at Dune, the upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert's fantasy epic from filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. The latest adaptation of the series -- which was previously turned into a feature film from director David Lynch and star Kyle MacLachlan -- will star Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Moma, Dave Bautista, and many more in a huge cast trying to tell a massive story. The long-awaited first trailer for the movie is expected to come along in the next few days, and so with this magazine cover it appears the publicity cycle for Dune is officially underway.

The film, which many -- including original star MacLachlan -- have suggested is so big it should be made into a premium cable series rather than a movie, is set to hit theaters in December if nothing else changes. The cover is the first official look at the movie since April

In an interview in December, Oscar Isaac said the film will not be for the faint of heart. He noted that Villeneuve isn't shying away from the uglier elements of the story. "I couldn’t imagine anyone more suited for the tone of the original Frank Herbert novels than Denis," he said. "There are some things that are — for lack of a better word — nightmarish about what you see… There’s just this kind of brutalist element to it. It’s shocking. It’s scary. It’s very visceral."

You can check out the covers here:

The film’s synopsis, which appeared in a recent issue of Production Weekly, reads: “The trouble begins when stewardship of Arrakis is transferred by the Emperor from the Harkonnen Noble House to House Atreides. The Harkonnens don’t want to give up their privilege, though, and through sabotage and treachery they cast young Duke Paul Atreides out into the planet’s harsh environment to die. There he falls in with the Fremen, a tribe of desert dwellers who become the basis of the army with which he will reclaim what’s rightfully his. Paul Atreides, though, is far more than just a usurped duke. He might be the end product of a very long-term genetic experiment designed to breed a super human; he might be a messiah. His struggle is at the center of a nexus of powerful people and events, and the repercussions will be felt throughout the Imperium.”

