Dune Star Jason Momoa Reveals Why He Won't See Film in Theaters

The year 2020 has drastically affected many Hollywood projects, including the planned holiday release of Dune by director Denis Villeneuve. And while the movie is back on track to release in theaters in 2021, actor Jason Momoa might wait a bit longer before he finally goes to see Dune on the big screen. During a recent interview with Men's Health, Momoa explained why he still has certain misgivings when it comes to watching his own movies in a movie theater, and while they are likely related to COVID-19, they're still more unique to his own situation.

During the interview, Momoa admitted that his acting job can have unintended consequences on his family. This would be especially true for his violent role in Dune, a situation where Momoa said he'd wait until it's safe to see in theaters with his whole family in attendance. Mom explained that his son Wolfie gets upset watching him act in violent scenes, even with pops sitting right beside him.

“My son just loses it,” explained Momoa. “ ‘Papa, are you okay?’ And I’m like, ‘Son, I’m sitting right next to you. We’re good. This was two years ago. Just watch the movie.’ ”

Co-star Oscar Isaac has gone on the record to explain Villeneuve's approach to the movie will be "very visceral." The source material of the books depicts an unforgiving location, and the filmmaker wanted to capture that same aesthetic.

"I couldn’t imagine anyone more suited for the tone of the original Frank Herbert novels than Denis," Isaac said to JoBlo. "There are some things that are — for lack of a better word — nightmarish about what you see… There’s just this kind of brutalist element to it. It’s shocking. It’s scary. It’s very visceral."

The plot synopsis for Dune paints a grim picture. Fans should not expect a feel-good movie when the Jason Momoa flick premieres in theaters.

"A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential — only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

Dune is currently on track to release in theaters on October 1st, 2021.