Dune Composer Shares Depressing Halloween Reminder of Delayed Film

✖

One of the most anticipated films of 2020 was Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel Dune, which fans were disappointed to learn would be delayed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the film's composer Hans Zimmer taking to Twitter to share a jack-o'-lantern sporting the new film's logo as a sad reminder of how much longer we have to wait to see the new film. As compared to other films that had been delayed due to their production having to be halted, Dune had seemingly completed principal photography, with its new release date being motivated by wanting to ensure as many audiences could see the film on the big screen as possible. Dune is now slated to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

While Zimmer is clearly as disappointed as we all are about the delays, at least he has the sense of humor to share a pumpkin with such a "frightening" reminder of the year that could have been.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Despite our disappointments, many fans can't help but wonder what this could mean for the franchise's future. While Warner Bros. hasn't specified that they hope to continue the series, likely as they want to ensure there's an audience for more stories, director Villeneuve has previously confirmed that he knows it would take at last one sequel to tell the whole story.

“The story is so rich and complex that, in order to be faithful to the book, we’ll need to make at least two movies,” Villeneuve shared during a panel celebrating the trailer launch. “That was a deal right at the start.”

Even though Villeneuve knows he wants to continue the series, the film's cinematographer, Greig Fraser, previously promised that the new film tells a complete journey and isn't merely a portion of the original Herbert novel.

Stay tuned for details on Dune before it hits theaters on October 1, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!