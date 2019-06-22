The Rock Announces New Hobbs & Shaw Trailer Coming Next Week

Universal will drop a new Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw trailer next week, star Dwayne Johnson revealed on Instagram.

This gave me a hearty belly laugh. Alex, listen my friend – you have to treat @HobbsAndShaw like Jazz music and juuuuust go with it. Let it take far far away. NEW Hobbs & Shaw trailer dropping next week.. #inhobbswetrust https://t.co/lOnVUNvsR2 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 21, 2019

Johnson broke the news when tweeting Broadway star Alex Boniello, who joked Johnson’s Luke Hobbs will “uppercut a f— plane.”

“You are going to f—ing love this movie,” Johnson promised in conversation with EW, teasing the first Fast and Furious spinoff will bring some “big, ‘Oh, holy sh—, I did not see that coming’ moments.”

The rowdy Hobbs & Shaw, teaming Johnson’s Hobbs with frenemy Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) against “black Superman” Brixton (Idris Elba), has been a “long time coming,” said Johnson, who joined the NOS-powered franchise in 2011’s Fast Five.

“We’ve done so much in the Fast & Furious franchise in terms of big-scale action set pieces and fight sequences, the goal is always to best the last one,” Johnson said.

“But it’s hard to say, ‘Oh, we’re going to best it,’ because it’s like saying if you had children, which one is your favorite? The main thing that we can do and focus on is how can we evolve, how can we make it different, how can we make it cool, how can we make it badass and entertaining to the fans? So instead of thinking of whatever the biggest explosions are with the biggest vehicles and let’s drop them from the moon, this is where finding the perfect director comes in with a very unique point of view and perspective, and someone who understands not only action but understands stylistic action mixed in with story and character.”

Spinning out of $1.2 billion-plus grosser The Fate of the Furious under franchise first timer David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2), Hobbs & Shaw delivers a Fast entry “that is evolved, entertaining, and creates some ‘holy sh—t’ moments.”

“[Leitch] just did the new Deadpool and John Wick and Atomic Blonde, so you can see the stylistic approach that David has, and he really just stepped up to the plate and took great ownership of this spin-off,” Johnson said.

“Immediately, our goals were aligned. I met David almost two years ago and we were sitting down and talking about this and his goal was to evolve the franchise. Still have the spirit of Fast & Furious, but how can it be different? And how can we also make something for the fans stylistically that they’ve never seen, but also really root it in character? He’s really been delivering, and if his past movies are an example of what he’s been doing, wait until you see this one.”

Co-starring Vanessa Kirby, Roman Reigns, Cliff Curtis, Eiza González, and Helen Mirren, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw races into theaters August 2.