Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham’s Action Team-Up Gets New Streaming Home, And the Franchise Is Officially in Trouble

It’s been a long wait for the next and final Fast & Furious movie. And as it’s been drawn out over the last few decades, , with some fans claiming it remains one of the greats and others saying it should have been put out to pasture years ago. But that didn’t stop Universal Studios from deciding that a spin-off franchise centering around side characters introduced in the late stages of the Fast & Furious franchise was the way to go.

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Thus, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was spawned, bringing Dwayne Johnson back as beefy cop Luke Shaw and Jason Statham as rugged M-I6-agent-turned-criminal Decker Shaw. Obviously, the pair are hard-pressed to work together, but when Shaw’s sister goes missing, framed by the cybernetically enhanced Brixton Lore (Idris Elba), they have no choice but to find common ground and bring down a criminal network more dangerous than any they’ve encountered before. If anything, the plot of Hobbs & Shaw showed fans that they’re a long way away from the street racing and beat cop days of the first films—the element that made the original handful of movies so beloved. But good news if you were hoping to stream the film: it will be available on Hulu starting September 14th.

There’s Some Potentially Bad News For Future Hobbs & Shaw Films

It’s been seven years since the movie debuted, and there’s still no sequel in sight. Although it seemed planned since the initial release, there’s very little to show for any future projects, and in 2022, producer Kelly McCormick said there were “no conversations at this time” about continuing on with the IP. Since then, both Johnson and Statham have both reprised their roles in other Fast & Furious projects, including Fast 9 and the following Fast X. It’s also unknown whether either character will be appearing in Fast Forever, which hits theaters on March 17, 2028, and is the planned conclusion to the main Fast & Furious film series.

Rumors have long hounded Hobbs & Shaw, particularly those about a conflict between Johnson and franchise star Vin Diesel. But while nothing can be proven about any sort of beef between the two, fans of the series have taken the idea and run with it, claiming that it’s the reason that there are no further side projects scheduled—at least until the main series concludes. And when the idea of future Fast & Furious projects comes up, it’s not just Hobbs & Shaw content that people want, but something more akin to the early days of the movies. “I hope they do try out different directions for sequels and tie-in films. They could do a ‘next generation’ street racing reboot with the O’Conner and Toretto kids as teens or age them up into young adults,” said one fan.