Vin Diesel Shares A Very Exciting Fast & Furious 11 Update, But Can We Actually Believe Him?

No one could have predicted that the debut of The Fast and the Furious in 2001 would launch one of Hollywood’s true box office juggernauts, and now the Fast & Furious saga that fans have been following since the first film is . That’s why fans got so excited was underway, but that turned out . Now Diesel has made another big reveal, but the question becomes: should we actually believe him this time?

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Universal has revealed that The Fast & the Furious, which was the movie that launched the franchise, will be heading back to theaters this month on August 21st. Diesel shared this news with an extra tease, writing, “When March 17th 2028 comes… you will thank God you got to see the First one in the theaters this summer. I just read the Fast Forever script by Mike Leslie. It is the best script I have read in decades. I am still crying…”

It’s great to get a confirmed release date, and having the original film back in theaters is also welcome, but when it comes to the epic event Diesel is teasing for the film, you have to wonder if it’s hyperbole or actually that good. While it remains to be seen if this film is actually what Diesel is teasing, if you’re a fan of the franchise, you have to hope he’s it’s everything he’s promising, as that would be the film worthy of the title Fast Forever.

Fast Forever Has A Chance To Close The Story and Reignite the Franchise At The Same Time

The Fast & Furious franchise has been dominant for quite some time, but some of the cracks started to show with F9: The Fast Saga and Fast X, which both didn’t make as much at the box office as previous films The Fate of the Furious and Furious 7. The reported drama between two of the film’s leads, Diesel and The Rock, didn’t help things either, but the good news is that Fast Forever seems to be putting its best foot forward, and that’s great news for the franchise.

The Rock is back in the fold, and the team has taken some extra time to get the film and its story right, which are welcome signs. If Fast Forever can deliver a satisfying finale to the main story, the film has a chance to make longtime fans happy while also reigniting the franchise moving forward, though not necessarily on the big screen.

That’s because Diesel previously announced that four shows in the Fast and the Furious universe are being developed for Peacock, and Diesel is an executive producer on all four shows. While the original announcement didn’t specify which characters the shows would focus on, Diesel does say that fans have wanted them to “expand the legacy characters” and their stories, which does suggest at least some involvement.

If this next phase of the franchise is going to succeed, it needs a great lead-in, and delivering a thrilling and satisfying payoff for franchise fans in Fast Forever is the first major step to making that happen.

Fast Forever is slated to hit theaters on March 17th, 2028.