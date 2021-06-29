Dwayne Johnson Teases His Christmas Movie Coming From Amazon

✖

The Rock is busier than ever and has taken on a variety of genres up to this point in his film career. What he hasn't done however is a Christmas movie, but that's about to change. The Rock took to Instagram to announce a new partnership between Seven Bucks Production and Amazon Studios, which work together on a Christmas-themed movie titled Red One. Now, this is The Rock, so you can expect an adrenaline-filled Christmas movie like no other, and Red One has enlisted writer Chris Morgan to work on the script, who worked on Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. You can check out the full announcement in the video below.

The Rock revealed the video with the caption "Hold my @teremana cos’ this announcement is BIG 🚨💪🏾🎅🏾✨🛷 🌏", and you can find the full post below.

"Our @sevenbucksprod is partnering with @AmazonStudios to deliver to you and your families an original global event movie called RED ONE.

A new twist on our CHRISTMAS MYTHOLOGY and creating the most fun HOLIDAY UNIVERSE to enjoy.

Imagine HOBBS meets MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET 💪🏾🤯🎄🎅🏾

Our RED ONE writer is one of the greatest action writers of all time, Chris Morgan.

Chris wrote FAST 5 (my favorite Fast & Furious movie), FAST 6, FAST 7, FAST 8 and HOBBS & SHAW!

Big mahalo to our partners Jen Salke and her hungry @AmazonStudios team for having a shared global ambition to deliver our original Christmas story to families around the world.

And lastly, there’s only one person who can direct RED ONE and bring that one of kind Christmas mana and epic adventure and FUN to the film…

That announcement coming soon!

Christmas is my favorite time of year and I can’t for us to make this movie for you and your families.

RED ONE 🎅🏾🥃

Rock went on to say that Hiram Garcia came to him with this idea 5 years ago, and they've been working on it ever since. He seemed quite excited and said it was Hobbs meets Miracle on 34th Street with a touch of It's a Wonderful Life. He also said there is only one director that could bring this to life and is excited to make that announcement.

