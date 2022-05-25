Fan-Favorite Dwayne Johnson Movie Heading to Hulu in June

✖

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest (if not THE biggest) movie stars on the planet. His success on the big screen has translated swimmingly to the world of streaming, as The Rock has become a hot commodity for major services like Netflix. Red Notice is Netflix's biggest original movie ever, and most older films starring Johnson have enjoyed renewed interest after being added to the streamer's roster. Next month, we'll see if the same goes for Hulu.

This week, Hulu announced the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the service in June. Among the lost list of entries on June 1st is one of Johnson's early leading roles: Gridiron Gang. In the film, which was released back in 2006, Johnson plays a coach tasked with running the football program at a juvenile detention center.

Gridiron Gang is one of many titles making its way to Hulu's streaming roster at the start of next month. Here's the full list of movies and TV shows being added to Hulu on June 1st:

America's Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere

Dancing With Myself: Series Premiere

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Glee: Complete Series

THE 6TH DAY (2000)

30 MINUTES OR LESS (2011)

50 FIRST DATES (2004)

A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD (2013)

ALIEN (1979)

ALIENS (1986)

ALIEN 3 (1992)

ALIEN: RESURRECTION (1997)

ALIEN V. PREDATOR (2004)

ALIEN V. PREDATOR: REQUIEM (2007)

THE AMERICAN (2010)

AN EDUCATION (2009)

BEWITCHED (2005)

BRIDESMAIDS (2011)

BURN AFTER READING (2008)

CABIN FEVER (2003)

COMPADRES (2016)

COUNTRY STRONG (2010)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

DICK (1999)

DIE HARD (1988)

DIE HARD 2 (1990)

DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE (1995)

THE DILEMMA (2011)

DISTURBING THE PEACE (2020)

DON JON (2013)

THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997)

FRED CLAUS (2007)

FREDDY GOT FINGERED (2001)

GET LOW (2010)

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (2004)

GO FOR IT (2011)

GRIDIRON GANG (2006)

HAPPY FEET (2006)

HAPPY FEET TWO (2011)

IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993)

THE LAST TOURIST (2021)

LEMON (2017)

LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD (2007)

MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE (2011)

MASTERMINDS (2016)

MUPPETS FROM SPACE (1999)

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE (2004)

NEW YEAR'S EVE (2011)

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (1996)

NUTTY PROFESSOR II: THE KLUMPS (2000)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS (2008)

PREDATOR (1987)

PREDATOR II (1990)

PREDATORS (2010)

THE PROFESSIONAL (1994)

PROMETHEUS (2012)

PUSH (2009)

REIGN OVER ME (2007)

RESULTS (2015)

ROBOTS (2005)

RV (2006)

SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008)

THE SMURFS (2011)

THE SMURFS 2 (2013)

THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY (1998)

TOMCATS (2001)

TRY HARDER! (2021)

TYLER PERRY'S MEET THE BROWNS (2008)

UNTRACEABLE (2008)

VACANCY (2007)

THE WEDDING PLANNER (2001)

WEEKEND AT BERNIE'S (1989)

WHEN A STRANGER CALLS (2006)

WHITE GOD (2014)

YOUR HIGHNESS (2011)

Will you be heading over to Hulu to check out Gridiron Gang next month? Let us know in the comments!