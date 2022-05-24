Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in June 2022
We're just about a week away from the arrival of June, and Hulu is already preparing for the month ahead. On Monday, the streaming service released the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the service throughout the month of June. Quite a few popular movies will be added to Hulu at the start of the month, and there are plenty of new TV shows joining the roster as the month goes on.
June 17th is a big day for streaming that Hulu subscribers should probably mark on their calendars. Not only is that the weekend that Hulu is livestreaming the Bonnaroo music festival, but it will also see two big titles added to the streamer's lineup. The first episode of FX's The Old Man, a thriller starring Jeff Bridges, will arrive on that day, alongside the acclaimed film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, starring Emma Thompson.
Perhaps the most anticipated Hulu title of the summer also arrives in the month of June. The beloved crime comedy series Only Murders in the Building is finally returning for its second season in just a few weeks. The new season of the Hulu original will premiere on the service on June 28th.
You can check out the full Hulu streaming calendar for June below!
June 1
America's Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere
Dancing With Myself: Series Premiere
Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere
Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere
Glee: Complete Series
THE 6TH DAY (2000)
30 MINUTES OR LESS (2011)
50 FIRST DATES (2004)
A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD (2013)
ALIEN (1979)
ALIENS (1986)
ALIEN 3 (1992)
ALIEN: RESURRECTION (1997)
ALIEN V. PREDATOR (2004)
ALIEN V. PREDATOR: REQUIEM (2007)
THE AMERICAN (2010)
AN EDUCATION (2009)
BEWITCHED (2005)
BRIDESMAIDS (2011)
BURN AFTER READING (2008)
CABIN FEVER (2003)
COMPADRES (2016)
COUNTRY STRONG (2010)
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)
DICK (1999)
DIE HARD (1988)
DIE HARD 2 (1990)
DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE (1995)
THE DILEMMA (2011)
DISTURBING THE PEACE (2020)
DON JON (2013)
THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997)
FRED CLAUS (2007)
FREDDY GOT FINGERED (2001)
GET LOW (2010)
THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (2004)
GO FOR IT (2011)
GRIDIRON GANG (2006)
HAPPY FEET (2006)
HAPPY FEET TWO (2011)
IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993)
THE LAST TOURIST (2021)
LEMON (2017)
LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD (2007)
MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE (2011)
MASTERMINDS (2016)
MUPPETS FROM SPACE (1999)
NAPOLEON DYNAMITE (2004)
NEW YEAR'S EVE (2011)
THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (1996)
NUTTY PROFESSOR II: THE KLUMPS (2000)
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS (2008)
PREDATOR (1987)
PREDATOR II (1990)
PREDATORS (2010)
THE PROFESSIONAL (1994)
PROMETHEUS (2012)
PUSH (2009)
REIGN OVER ME (2007)
RESULTS (2015)
ROBOTS (2005)
RV (2006)
SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008)
THE SMURFS (2011)
THE SMURFS 2 (2013)
THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY (1998)
TOMCATS (2001)
TRY HARDER! (2021)
TYLER PERRY'S MEET THE BROWNS (2008)
UNTRACEABLE (2008)
VACANCY (2007)
THE WEDDING PLANNER (2001)
WEEKEND AT BERNIE'S (1989)
WHEN A STRANGER CALLS (2006)
WHITE GOD (2014)
YOUR HIGHNESS (2011)
June 2
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 3
The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere
THE DUFF (2015)
June 7
American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 Premiere
Vida: Complete Seasons 1-2
THE ACCURSED (2021)
BETWEEN ME AND MY MIND (2019)
QUEENS OF PAIN (2020)
June 15
Love, Victor: Complete Final Season
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 2
Alone: Complete Season 8
American Pickers: Complete Season 1
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 17
Assembly Required: Complete Season 1
Backroad Truckers: Complete Season 1
Crime Beat: Complete Season 1
Crime Beat: Complete Season 2
Crime Beat: Season 3A
Dance Moms: Complete Season 3
Dance Moms: Complete Season 4
Dirty Rotten Cleaners: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 2
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 4
Hoarders: Complete Season 5
Hoarders: Complete Season 7
Hoarders: Complete Season 8
Hoarders: Complete Season 9
Hoarders: Complete Season 13
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 2
Leave it to Geege: Complete Season 1
Lost Car Rescue: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 13
Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam: Complete Season 3
Mountain Men: Complete Season 7
Mountain Men: Complete Season 8
Mountain Men: Complete Season 9
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 18
Roman to the Rescue: Season 1C
THE BURNING PLAIN (2008)
EUROPA REPORT (2013)
FRONTERA (2014)
THE GOOD DOCTOR (2011)
I MELT WITH YOU (2011)
OBSESSED WITH THE BABYSITTER (2021)
SCARY MOVIE 5 (2013)
SECRETS OF A GOLD DIGGER KILLER (2021)
THE WRECKING CREW (2008)
TWO LOVERS (2008)
WORLD'S GREATEST DAD (2009)
June 17
GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE (2022)
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream
FX's The Old Man: Series Premiere
June 28
Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 Premiereprevnext
June 30
FLAWLESS (2007)
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Final Season
PRINCE AVALANCHE (2013)