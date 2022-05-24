Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in June 2022

We're just about a week away from the arrival of June, and Hulu is already preparing for the month ahead. On Monday, the streaming service released the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the service throughout the month of June. Quite a few popular movies will be added to Hulu at the start of the month, and there are plenty of new TV shows joining the roster as the month goes on.

June 17th is a big day for streaming that Hulu subscribers should probably mark on their calendars. Not only is that the weekend that Hulu is livestreaming the Bonnaroo music festival, but it will also see two big titles added to the streamer's lineup. The first episode of FX's The Old Man, a thriller starring Jeff Bridges, will arrive on that day, alongside the acclaimed film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, starring Emma Thompson.

Perhaps the most anticipated Hulu title of the summer also arrives in the month of June. The beloved crime comedy series Only Murders in the Building is finally returning for its second season in just a few weeks. The new season of the Hulu original will premiere on the service on June 28th.

You can check out the full Hulu streaming calendar for June below!