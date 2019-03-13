The Rock Shares First Look At ‘Jumanji’ Sequel

Jumanji 3 has been filming for a few weeks by now and franchise star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just shared the first look at main cast back together.

Dressed head to toe in the same costumes they had in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Johnson took to his Instagram profile to share an image of himself with Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart.

“So buckle up world because soon we’ll all play when a brand new Jumanji drops this holiday,” Johnson posted. “Oh the fun you’re gonna have.”

Despite a hiatus since 1995, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle killed it at the box office, making nearly $1 billion worldwide. All in all, the film earned $40m domestically and $557m international for a total of $962m against a reported budget of $90m.

In addition to the primary quartet returning to reprise their roles, the Jumanji threequel will feature the addition of Awkafina (Crazy Rich Asian), Danny DeVito (Always Sunny), and Danny Glover (Gone Fishin’) in undisclosed roles.

“From Awkwafina to Danny DeVito to now one of my action heroes, Danny Glover — its been awesome having so many actors and OG legends raise their hands wanting to come and play in our Jumanji universe,” franchise star Dwayne Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. “‘Who turns into who?’ will always be the fun magic sauce for our audience.”

Jake Kasdan will return to direct the film based on a script from Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

Jumanji 3 is due out in theaters December 13th.

Where do you Jumanji 3 goes? What’d you think of the revival? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

