Easter Sunday: Jo Koy Refuses to Put on an Ethnic Accent in Deleted Scene (Exclusive)

A deleted scene from Easter Sunday shows stand-up comedian Jo Koy refusing to put on an ethnic accent in order to land a role on a TV pilot. Easter Sunday is a love letter to the Filipino-American community, as Jo Koy returns home to celebrate Easter with his overzealous family. Of course, whenever you get family members back together all kinds of chaos and drama are possible, and that's no different with Easter Sunday. ComicBook.com has an exclusive deleted scene from Easter Sunday featuring Jo Koy getting a phone call from his "Super Agent" Nick.

Jo is looking for some good news from Nick, but unfortunately, he finds out he's in a competition for an acting role. The studio wants someone ethnic and is trying out more actors like Ronnie Chieng, Kumail Nanjiani, and even Hugh Grant. "Hugh Grant's ethnic?" Jo asks, to which Nick replies, "He's English, he's foreign. Whatever." Nick continues to try and convince Jo to swallow his pride and do that accent, but Jo isn't having it. He wants to use his actual real voice. The deleted scene ends with Nick pretending he's losing his cellphone signal to continue practicing his putting at home.

Stand-up comedy sensation Jo Koy (Jo Koy: In His Elements, Jo Koy: Comin' in Hot) stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family, in this love letter to his Filipino-American community. Easter Sunday features an all-star comedic cast that includes Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley series), Tia Carrere (True Lies, Wayne's World films), Brandon Wardell (Curb Your Enthusiasm series), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Broadway's Hadestown), Lydia Gaston (Broadway's The King and I), Asif Ali (WandaVision), Rodney To (Parks and Recreation series), Eugene Cordero (The Good Place series), Jay Chandrasekhar (I Love You, Man), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) and Lou Diamond Phillips (Courage Under Fire).

Easter Sunday, from DreamWorks Pictures, is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar (Super Troopers, The Dukes of Hazzard), from a script by Ken Cheng (series Wilfred, Betas). The film is produced by Rideback's Dan Lin (The Lego Movie franchise, It franchise) and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin, The Two Popes), and is executive produced by Jo Koy, Jessica Gao, Jimmy O. Yang, Ken Cheng, Joe Meloche, Nick Reynolds and Seth William Meier. The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically. Amblin Partners and Universal will share international distribution rights.

The film is available on digital now, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on October 18th.