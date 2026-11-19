Remakes have always come with the question of “what is the point?” If that is true of films that have been adapted two or three times, then it should be screamed out every time someone mentions the words “new version of A Christmas Carol.” As the most adapted fictional work of all time, with almost 350 adaptations across movies, TV, stage, and more, there can surely be no purpose in retelling the story yet again. Yet despite the well-worn nature of the story, Johnny Depp is currently raking it in at the box office with his movie Ebenezer and I found this to be one of the best versions out there. As one of my favorite books, I have seen a lot of versions of Scrooge’s redemption arc played out over the years to compare it to.

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Ebenezer is Ti West’s version of A Christmas Carol and it is perhaps therefore not surprising to hear that the film leans into some darker moments more than many of the previous adaptations. Along with Depp in the titular role, the cast is fleshed out with brilliant performances from Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, Angela Riseborough, Tramell Tillman, and others and even brings a few little expansions of the story thanks to West’s decision to show and not tell. This includes an opening prelude where Jacob Marley is not dead to begin with, and several other scenes that are described in the story by characters talking about them but are inserted here as full scenes. West also adds in his own extension to the story with an expanded roles for Scrooge’s lost love, Belle, the murder of his one-time employer Fezziwig at the hands of a beggar, and even a glimpse into his troubled home-life as a child. That makes this the same story you know, but ever so slightly different at the same time.

Ti West Isn’t Afraid to Turn Up the Horror Elements

When it was announced that Ti West would be directing Ebenezer it was hard to know exactly what audience he would be aiming it at. Having made his name with the X trilogy of horror movies, it would not have been surprising if the movie turned out to be a bloody R-rated affair. Instead, the film is much more than that. It is one of the darkest takes on the source material in terms of its focus on the more gothic elements of Victorian fiction, and being a ghost story at heart, this one does not hold back on delivering some creepy imagery. The ghosts of Jacob Marley, Past, Present, and Yet to Come are joined briefly by the unrestful dead, who beckon and urge Scrooge to save them in moments straight for the horror playbook, but that is only part of the overall tone of the movie.

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West’s movie sticks to Dickens’ story to the point of actually using the novella’s chapter titles on screen to break up the story into segments. The gloom and grimness of the era is almost palpable as the camera sweeps around the streets of London, showing off its grimy beggars, dirty windows, and hopeless society. Throw in some misty scenes, graveyards of haunted spirits, and a morbid moment of Ebenezer coming face to face with the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come’s true identity in one of several real moments of eerie horror. Although some movies have tinkered in this area, there have been very few that have really treat the story for what it is, and that is something that sets West’s version apart from many of its peers.

Johnny Depp Plays Scrooge as Johnny Depp and That Is Fine

Naturally, the make or break aspect of any adaptation of A Christmas Carol comes down to the man (or in some cases woman) playing the role of the miser turned good egg leading the movie. Over the years some of the greatest actors have embodied the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, from Michael Caine and Patrick Stewart to George C. Scott, Bill Murray in the contemporary Scrooged, and even Ryan Reynolds in Apple TV musical movie Spirited. Now, it is Johnny Depp’s turn and he does not let the opportunity to fully embrace the role with all his heart. And just like some of the best actors, the aforementioned Caine among them, Depp is most at home when he is playing it as the same character he plays in many of his movies, and there is nothing wrong with this as it brings something to the role that no other actor can. He cackles and gibbers his way through some scenes, always with the greatest amount of expression on his prosthetic-covered face.

Metric Score / Figure Details RT Tomatometer 53% Based on 142 reviews RT Popcornmeter 89% Based on 1,000+ verified ratings Domestic Opening $19 million Opened at #1 across 3,535 North American theaters Worldwide Opening $42 million The film made more than its $38 million budget back in three days.

I have watched so many versions of A Christmas Carol that the story itself is one that brings no surprises. What that means is all it can do is use different visual tricks and slight nuances that can only be brought about by the vision of a director and the actors that bring the characters to life. Among the many versions told over the years, many will agree that the 1984 movie starring George C. Scott and 1992’s The Muppet Christmas Carol are right up there as two of the best adaptations. Ebenezer cannot touch these, but for me it comes in not too far behind. What is interesting now is whether another new dark take on the story can come along and take its place very soon, with Robert Eggers set to follow up the success of Nosferatu and this year’s upcoming Werewulf with his own Christmas Carol. Only time will tell on that score, but for now, Ti West and Johnny Depp’s version is the most unique and memorable made this century.

How does Ebenezer stack up against other versions of A Christmas Carol for you? Let us know in the comments.