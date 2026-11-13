Ebenezer Could Be the Scariest Take on A Christmas Carol Since The Muppets Terrified Us

Few stories have been as beloved for so many years (and adapted in other media as much) as A Christmas Carol. Charles Dickens’ immortal novella was first published in 1843 and over 180 years later, the story of Ebenezer Scrooge is as iconic as ever. Truly, Dickens’ work remains one of the most recognizable pieces of literature of all time. Even for those who have never read it, A Christmas Carol has lived on in various film, television, stage, and audio productions over the years. In 2023, it even inspired the adventure video game Ebenezer and the Invisible World. So no matter what someone is into, there’s likely a version of Dickens’ story for them.

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In fact, in a world brimming with remakes and reboots, A Christmas Carol’s timeless appeal makes it one of the few stories fans never seem to tire of revisiting. It certainly helps that storytellers have found so many different ways to bring Scrooge’s story to life. From period-accurate retellings to modern reimaginings and dark, brooding takes to musical Muppetational interpretations, A Christmas Carol is a rich enough text to support them all. Now Ebenezer starring Johnny Depp brings moviegoers its own spook-filled version of the classic tale.

A Christmas Carol Has Always Had the Ingredients for a Horror Movie

Although not every version of A Christmas Carol leans as heavily into its horror aspects (though we expect the Robert Eggers version, currently in development, will), this side of the story is undeniable. After all, it centers on a ghostly effort to get the curmudgeonly Ebenezer Scrooge to change his cold, selfish ways one chilly Christmas Eve. So it’s a core element of the character’s arc that he is, at least to some degree, scared into submission and later moved to change. In particular, the appearance of Jacob Marley — Scrooge’s late partner — early in the story and, later on, the mysteriously hooded visage of the Ghost of Christmas Future bookend Scrooge’s journey with the two most potentially unnerving sequences of any adaptation.

Even a seemingly innocuous version of A Christmas Carol can’t help but tap into the scares a little bit. Millennials who grew up with 1992’s The Muppet Christmas Carol will remember how, despite its cheery music and the comic sensibilities of narrators Gonzo the Great (playing Dickens himself) and Rizzo the Rat, even these two beloved characters sit out the final ghostly visit because it’s “too scary.” Its Muppet cast aside, the film is rightfully praised as one of the truest adaptations of A Christmas Carol because it honors the source material while still putting its own family-friendly spin on it. By the looks of it, Ebenezer will not be nearly as accessible for younger viewers who might not be ready to journey through time with one specter after another.

Ti West Could Bring a Very Different Kind of Terror to Dickens’ Classic

Depp’s involvement doesn’t immediately signal that Ebenezer may go beyond some of the more kid-friendly versions of A Christmas Carol that have preceded it. The actor is known for bringing an offbeat, playful sensibility to his characters, and he’s no stranger to iconic horror, as longtime fans may remember. But his distinctive screen presence doesn’t necessarily translate to darkness or any particular horror elements. Rather, the key to unlocking Ebenezer’s potential to deliver a more horrifying vision of Scrooge’s hauntings lies in the man behind the camera: director Ti West.

Since the late 2000s, West has established himself as one of the most distinctive voices in horror. His 2009 film The House of the Devil — which he wrote, directed, and edited — made him one to watch for horror fans. But nowadays, he is perhaps best known for the trilogy he launched with 2022’s X. That 1970s-set film delivered a throwback to classic slashers but also split into two very different horror stories in its prequel Pearl and the 2024 X sequel Maxxxine.

Pearl in particular stands out as representative of how West can distort what a period piece can do. Since it’s set in 1918, it gives moviegoers perhaps the best glimpse at how West subverts expectations to deliver something truly unsettling. Granted, no one expects the level of violence in Ebenezer that Pearl depicts, but there is clear reason to think this new version of A Christmas Carol will deliver some of the most startling imagery ever derived from Dickens’ supernatural story elements.

Are you excited to see what Ti West brings to Ebenezer, or would you prefer a less horror-focused take on A Christmas Carol? Let us know in the comments!

Ebenezer is now playing in theaters.