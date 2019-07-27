Edgar Wright Has Perfect Response To Hot Fuzz Leaving Netflix

It’s becoming rarer and rarer to see a movie or television show that isn’t available on one of the many streaming services, and if it does leave one it typically moves to another one soon after. Hot Fuzz is one of the movies leaving Netflix in August, and the fan-favorite film will likely end up on another platform at some point down the line. Thing is, the film’s director Edgar Wright wanted to make sure fans knew the many other ways it was still available and did so in a perfect way once the news broke the film would no longer be available on the popular streaming service.

Wright shared a story saying the film was leaving Netflix in August and then added the caption “I’m sad to report that when ‘Hot Fuzz’ leaves Netflix on August 1st, it will no longer be available in any form. Aside from on VHS, DVD, Blu Ray, HD DVD, Itunes, Amazon and ITV 2 on an hourly basis. (Also 4K edition out soon x)”

So yeah, you can very much still find it, and with that many options, odds are you probably already own it anyway. If you don’t though you can look forward to the 4K release to add to your collection.

Wright was previously a bit perturbed at Netflix over their description of his film The World’s End, the third film in his Three Flavors Cornetto Trilogy. That includes his 2004 film Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, and for that last film, Netflix spoiled the big surprise in their autoplaying trailer for the movie, something they’ve done with other movies in the past.

That’s what prompted screenwriter BenDavid Grabinski to take to Twitter and point out that they show some of the biggest parts of the movie in the trailer for two of his movies.

“Netflix shows all the fun horror parts in the trailer for THE PERFECTION just like they did with VELVET BUZZSAW,” Grabinski wrote. “Weird choice. Not sure it’s the best strategy?”

“Netflix also shows the key twist to The World’s End as the automatic trailer on the page,” Wright wrote. “So tough sh*t if you wanted to go in blind.”

Will you be grabbing Hot Fuzz on 4K? Let us know in the comments!