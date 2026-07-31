Elden Ring Movie Wraps Filming, And Fans Aren’t Mad About the Two-Year Wait

Few Hollywood productions have as unusual an origin story as A24’s upcoming Elden Ring movie. Rather than emerging from a standard studio pitch, the project reportedly began with writer and director Alex Garland, a longtime player of the game, personally approaching Bandai Namco and FromSoftware with hopes of bringing the world to the screen. That kind of grassroots enthusiasm rarely drives a nine-figure blockbuster, and it makes the film’s development even more compelling to track. Add A24’s involvement, a studio built on prestige filmmaking, along with the challenge of translating Elden Ring‘s sprawling, non-linear open world into a single cohesive narrative, and it becomes clear why so much of the industry has been watching this adaptation closely, even though the wait for real answers is far from over.

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Principal photography officially wrapped on July 30, and A24 marked the milestone by reiterating that Elden Ring is locked in for a March 3, 2028 theatrical release, and underlining that the movie was shot specifically for IMAX screens. Almost two years separate the end of filming from the film’s premiere, a gap that could read as excessive to a general audience unfamiliar with the production’s scale. Elden Ring‘s fanbase, however, has met the news with an unusual level of patience. Reactions across social media since the wrap have leaned overwhelmingly toward reassurance, with fans expressing a clear preference for the production to take its time rather than rush a film built around one of the most demanding worlds in modern gaming.

Elden Ring Needs the Extra Time in Post-Production (And Fans Know It)

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

For Elden Ring to succeed as a theatrical release, it eventually needs to draw in audiences well beyond the players who have already spent hundreds of hours exploring the Lands Between. However, marketing has not started in earnest, and the people paying the closest attention to the production are largely the same fans who already know the source material intimately. That built-in audience brings a different set of expectations than a typical blockbuster crowd. Because video game development itself frequently spans four, five, or more years between major releases, we gamers are accustomed to long stretches between announcements and finished products. A year and a half of post-production doesn’t seem that much in comparison.

Beyond simple patience, Elden Ring fans also understand the specific technical hurdles standing between wrapped footage and a finished film. The Lands Between are filled with dreamlike scenarios and grotesque creatures that are impossible to recreate on set. Reproducing the same atmosphere on screen requires extensive visual effects work, and rushing that process risks delivering a version of the Lands Between that looks unconvincing next to the game. Garland’s film needs to delve deep into Elden Ring‘s magic and monsters to do justice to the game, and that kind of craftsmanship takes time to get right.

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

Beyond special effects, FromSoftware built Elden Ring around fragmented storytelling, scattered item descriptions, and lore that resists straightforward explanation, letting players piece together the world’s history largely on their own terms. Translating that structure into a linear feature film means Garland has to decide how much ambiguity to preserve without leaving general audiences behind, all while retaining the tone that made the source material so distinctive in the first place. Extended post-production time gives the editing team room to test that balance repeatedly instead of settling for a rushed cut under a tighter deadline. Considering the scope of the adaptation and the devotion of the audience already invested in its outcome, that extra runway looks like a necessary investment in getting the Lands Between right.

Elden Ring is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 3, 2028.